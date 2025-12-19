India stands at a threshold moment defined by the imagination of its people and the power of their intent. Across every field, individuals and enterprises are reimagining what is possible — building, creating, and leading with purpose. It signals a new kind of confidence – so pronounced and visible in a new, resurgent India. The NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 is a reflection of this spirit. Those we celebrate this year are not defined by their victories alone, but by the questions they dared to ask and the frontiers they chose to cross.
Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence, NDTV will, through an exhaustive and meticulous selection process, recognise and celebrate outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science. Join us for an evening of celebration.
Here are LIVE Updates from NDTV Indian of The Year 2025:
Neeraj Ghaywan On NDTV Indian Of The Year: Fortunate To Be In Company Of Illustrious Personalities
Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan says, "I'm fortunate to be in the company of such illustrious personalities who are receiving this award (NDTV Indian of the Year) tonight. It's a great occasion. I'll get to spend time with them and interact with them. I thank NDTV from the bottom of my heart for choosing me as the Indian of the Year."
Ahead of NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025, 'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan speaks to NDTV on NDTV #IOY2025, his film and more
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan In Delhi For NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
Director Neeraj Ghaywan has arrived in Delhi to participate in NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 on Friday evening. His film Homebound was recently shortlisted for Oscars 2026. It is India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International category.
Aryan Khan En Route To Delhi For NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
Aryan Khan, who made a spectacular directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, is on his way to Delhi to take part in The Indian Of The Year 2025. Know more about how Aryan Khan stood out as a star kid despite being behind the camera this year. Read.
Director Aryan Khan leaves for Delhi for NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
The Stage Is Set For NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: When And Where To Watch
Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence, NDTV will recognise and celebrate outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories - ranging from science, business, health to sports, entertainment, culture and science.
Ahaan Panday Arrives In Delhi For NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday has reached Delhi to participate in NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025. Ahaan Panday made his acting debut with Mohit Suri's intense musical romantic drama Saiyaara, which released to both commercial and critical success earlier this year.
The actor played the role of a heartbroken rockstar Krish in Saiyaara, which is among one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year. It earned almost Rs 400 crore at the box office in India.
Less Than 5 Hours To Go For NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Tech Checks In Place
Shubhanshu Shukla, The Indian Who Crossed Earth's Limits
You watched history unfold. Now meet Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian who pushed beyond Earth's limits, at the NDTV Indian of The Year 2025. Don't miss this extraordinary story - only on NDTV Network & ndtv.com/indianoftheyear.
Join Filmmaker & Entrepreneur Aryan Khan At The NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
Vicky Kaushal, The Actor Who Made The Nation Roar, To Join NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
Meet the actor who made the nation roar. Watch Vicky Kaushal live at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 on December 19th.
