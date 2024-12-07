NDTV Indian of the Year 2024: Asked About Her Favourite Actors, Asha Parekh Picked... (No Surprises There)

The NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 awards celebrated individuals, organizations and institutions whose contributions have strengthened the foundation of Indian society. Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who was a jury member for the event, attended the ceremony and shared her thoughts on contemporary cinema. One of the most successful Indian actresses of the 1960s, Asha Parekh revealed her favourite actors of the current era. She said, “I like Deepika (Padukone) very much. I like Alia (Bhatt). And among the boys, I like Shah Rukh (Khan). I like Aamir (Khan). They are all great.”

When asked about the last movie she watched, Asha Parekh shared, "I saw Laapataa Ladies. I loved it." She praised the story of the Kiran Rao directorial, which has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. Highlighting the significance of storytelling in cinema, Asha Parekh remarked, "Hindi films are not doing too well because they don't have a story. A story is the main hero of a film, that's what I feel."

Asha Parekh served as the president of the Cine Artistes' Association from 1994 to 2000. She also broke barriers as the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 1998 to 2001, a role she held without drawing a salary. Her tenure was marked by controversies, including the decision to withhold clearance for Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth.

When asked about her views on censorship, Asha Parekh strongly advocated for its necessity. She emphasised that maintaining certain standards is important to uphold cultural and moral values in cinema. The actress said, "There should be censorship because language is getting bad. I am totally against it."

Reflecting on her journey in the male-dominated film industry, Asha Parekh shared, "Cinema industry is always male-dominated. It was and it's. I have made my position so strong that nobody can take advantage of me." She added, "When I became the first chairperson of the CBFC, people try to put me down. I didn't care and did my job only."

Asha Parekh has delivered several iconic performances in her illustrious career. She has appeared in films like Dil Deke Dekho, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Udhar Ka Sindur, to name a few.