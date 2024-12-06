NDTV Indian Of The Year: "Breakout Celebrity Of The Year" Shalini Passi To Asha Parekh: "I Can't Stop Looking At You"

Shalini Passi has won the Breakout Celebrity of the Year award at the NDTV 'Indian of the Year Awards 2024'. Shalini received the award from her “inspiration” cinema icon Asha Parekh, and Savita Chhabra, the Founder, Board Advisor and CSR Head of Streax India. After getting the award, Shalini said that she couldn't stop looking at the veteran actress. She said, “I just can't stop looking at you.”

Shalini Passi added, “Asha Parekh ji has been a great inspiration to me. Not that I have achieved anything in the film world but like her looks, her grace, her dance, her hairdo, her eyeliner, her beauty and everything. I am absolutely obsessed with her. I must say that I have been sending your pictures to my makeup artist for the show and I will personally send you a few of my pictures.Some of my looks are inspired by you. And, it is such a coincidence that I admired you as a kid. And, now, I am getting this award. Right now, I am extremely emotional for this.” She was accompanied by her husband, Sanjay Passi, chairman of the Pasco Group, to the award show. They are parents to a 20-year-old son, Robin Passi.

Shalini Passi has made a mark in the entertainment world with her appearance in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. And ever since, Shalini has become a fan-favourite. People want the smallest of details about her life. Do you agree? Today, she runs My Art Shalini and the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, where she helps nurture and promote emerging artists in India—a cause she is deeply passionate about.

Oh, and, not to miss, Shalini Passi is all set to make a glamorous entry to the Bigg Boss 18 house.

In the promo shared by the makers, Shalini Passi even shared her struggle with being in front of the camera. “I would be scared, run away, and rarely click pictures. To fall in love with the camera is a new experience for me," she said. Read all about it here.