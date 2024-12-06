<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: <i>The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i> Fame Shalini Passi To Enter The Show (As A Guest)

You must be living under a rock, if you don't know about Shalini Passi. She is currently basking in the success of her appearance on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Wondering, what is she up to now. Shalini is all set to appear in Bigg Boss 18. No, we are not joking. In the promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Shalini enters the iconic house alongside her ‘friend' Mac. Her red sequinned dress and quirky parrot-shaped clutch added a whole new dimension to her appearance. She can be heard saying, “My friend Mac and I are very excited to go into the Bigg Boss house.”

Shalini Passi also spoke about her equation with the camera. She said, “It's a new experience for me to be in front of the camera. Before 2018, I had a massive phobia of the camera. I would be scared, run away and rarely click pictures. To fall in love with the camera is a new experience for me.”

Known for her poised demeanour, Shalini Passi mentioned that her friends often joked about her ability to lead. “My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You'll give them good training and discipline them,” she said with a laugh.

Shalini Passi added that she intends to bring this energy to the Bigg Boss. She said, “If I feel like something is wrong, I will definitely point it out because I feel like it'll help them in the long run. I pick up on good, positive vibes of people. Also, if someone's sad or angry, I'm drawn to heal them.”

Apart from addressing behavioural issues, Shalini Passi has shared plans for fun and engaging activities inside the house. “We'll do some activities and have fun in the house,” Shalini added.

Apne art and design collection se famous Shalini Passi aayengi Bigg Boss 18 ke ghar. Dekhenge inke actitvities aur process ka kya hoga gharwalon par asar. ????



Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV aur #JioCinema par. pic.twitter.com/oat7pBbScR — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Shalini Passi, in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, was joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Shalini brought a fresh perspective to the show, sharing screen space with Bollywood Wives — Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.