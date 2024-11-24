Shalini Passi Reveals Her Earnings From <i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i> Went To Charity

Ever since the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives started streaming on Netflix, Shalini Passi has become a reality TV star and an internet sensation. She graced a media event on Sunday where she gave the audience and her fans a close look at her philanthropic side. At the event, she revealed that all her earnings from the show went to a village in Bihar through UNICEF.

She was asked about her contribution to women upliftment in India, to which the art collector replied, "This is a question that I've been asking everybody: Why am I born here? What is my purpose? As a human being, you do your best. My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them."

She also revealed her plans for the welfare of women in India and culture in the future. "Beyond that also, I've been trying to create a show about women's voices, and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture, the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready. It's just not about my time, it's about production and the cost as well," Shalini said.

"Also, I get inspiration from women and the community. I always put up posts about women's issues, support organisations that work towards their upliftment. I live my life by those principles. I don't need to give my earnings to charity. I am working very hard for them," she further added.

Shalini also emphasised on the importance of doing a show like Netflix's Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives which has a wide reach as it lets her have a bigger platform. She mentioned that because of this platform, it will also show other women how she makes independent choices and works for causes that need attention.



