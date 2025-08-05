Who Is Vikram Chatwal, The Man Priya Sachdev Was Married To Before Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur's sudden death has triggered a bitter succession battle over his massive Rs 30,000 crore empire. In one of India's most complex business family disputes in recent years, his third wife Priya Sachdev, heirs from different marriages, adopted children, and mother Rani Kapur are all vying for control and inheritance in Sunjay's will.

While Sunjay had three biological children: two with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor - Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14); and a son, Azarius (6), with Priya; he also adopted Priya's daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage to businessman Vikram Chatwal.

To strengthen their claim to Sunjay's inheritance, both Priya Sachdev and Safira have changed their surnames. Priya now goes by Priya Sunjay Kapur, while Safira apparently dropped Chatwal from her name and now uses Safira Kapur. If legally adopted by Sunjay, she would no longer be entitled to inherit from her biological father, Vikram Chatwal.

Amid this high-profile succession battle, Vikram Chatwal's name has often popped up in the Kapur family drama. Known for his charismatic persona and high-society connections, Vikram's life is a fascinating tale of luxury, scandals and high-stakes relationships.

With recent developments surrounding Priya Sachdev and the Kapur family, here's a look at the intriguing world of Vikram Chatwal.

Who is Vikram Chatwal?

Born on November 1, 1971, in Ethiopia, Vikram Chatwal is an American hotelier and actor.

He graduated from the Wharton School of Business in 1993 and briefly worked for Morgan Stanley.

Vikram also worked as an actor and movie producer, landing roles in films such as Zoolander and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

He was also a model, becoming the first Sikh model to appear on Vogue magazine.

In 1999, Vikram joined his family's business and opened the Time Hotel.

He went on to open five other independent luxury hotels under the company, Vikram Chatwal Hotels.

The Wild Years

At the beginning of his career, Vikram was often referred to as a "playboy" due to his wild lifestyle and the social circle he hung out with. He sped about in his Aston Martin and partied with Sean "Diddy" Combs on his boat.

Vikram Chatwal in his younger, wilder days. Photo: Instagram/Vikram Chatwal

The businessman also dated supermodels like Kate Moss and Gisele Bundchen.

Marriage to Priya Sachdev

To curb his party-boy temper, Vikram's father, Sant Chatwal, arranged his wedding to New Delhi actress and former investment banker, Priya Sachdev.

The couple got married in 2006 and had a baby girl, Safira, that same year.

Within five years of marriage, Vikram entered rehab twice for alcohol addiction.

Finally, when his substance abuse got out of hand, Priya divorced Vikram in 2011.

Priya later married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2017, after a five-year courtship.

Romantic escapades

After his divorce with Priya Sachdev, Vikram Chatwal's love life became a topic of fascination for many. He was linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian, although none of these relationships were confirmed.

Most recently, he was reportedly spotted with lingerie model Angela Lindvall, sparking rumours of a new romance.

The Fall of Vikram Chatwal

Vikram's life took a downward turn in 2013 when he was arrested at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, US, for possession of an illegal substance while boarding a flight. While the charges were dropped at the time, things worsened in 2014 when his father, Sant Chatwal, was arrested by the FBI for making illegal campaign contributions and pleaded guilty.

In 2016, Vikram faced another controversy when he was arrested for setting two dogs on fire, leading to charges of animal torture and reckless endangerment. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service.

Resurgence As A Hotelier

After navigating personal and professional turmoil, Vikram Chatwal made a remarkable comeback as a successful hotelier.

With a renewed focus on his business ventures, he established himself as a prominent figure in the hospitality industry.

In 2015, he completed the $20 million renovation of his Dream New York hotel.

Over the years, Vikram expanded the Chatwal brand to include additional properties in Manhattan, Miami, Bangkok and India. His hotels are renowned for their luxurious amenities, impeccable design and exceptional service.