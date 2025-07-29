How Priya Sachdev Fell In Love With Sunjay Kapur, From First Meeting On A Flight To His "Misunderstood" Charm

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in London on June 12. He was 53. His untimely death put the spotlight back on his personal life, specially his three marriages and the inter-personal equation among his wives. Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev, once called him a "misunderstood" character. It's also the trait that made her feel attracted towards him.

What's Happening

Following Sunjay Kapur's death, Priya Sachdev's old interviews resurfaced where she talked about how they first met and how love blossomed.

"I think I was just divorced. I had moved back, and we met through common friends, and we met on a flight, actually, where we started chatting. I knew of him. We knew of each other. We weren't very close friends, but we just got on a flight. I had a store in Mumbai. I was going for work. He was married, and his wife and children were living in Bombay at the time," she told the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness.

When Priya first met Sunjay, he was still married to Karisma Kapoor. But their friendship grew after Sunjay's divorce. Priya described Sunjay's marriage to Karisma as "not-so-conventional" and he would move between Delhi and Mumbai to meet his children.

Talking about the traits that attracted her, Priya said, "I found him very endearing, honest and misunderstood."

She added, "He has been misunderstood but now he is very much respected in industry. His father was a legend in his space, and now he is filling his shoes, which makes us all very proud. He's also had to make harsh decisions and choices, and most of them have turned out well."

After father Surinder Kapur's death, Sunjay had to step in and take the responsibility of the business empire. According to Priya, it was not easy for Sunjay.

"Sunjay's journey has been interesting as a father himself and then he lost his father, and he had to take over the business and turn it around, and he was going through a divorce at the same time. He has been through so much and we were together in it and now we have come out of it. He has become a very successful businessman," she said.

Priya also helped Sunjay with his business as they used to share ideas.

"I do help him run the family office though and I have taken lot of investment decisions with him," asserted Priya Sachdev.

In 2017, during an interview with ETimes, Priya recalled her first meeting with Sunjay, "We realised that neither of us was what our public perception had been made out to be... We kept in touch," she said.

As their previous weddings were big and fat, Priya and Sunjay wanted a "no drama wedding" when they decided to seal the deal in 2017.

Background

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They became parents to a son, Azarias later.

Born into a Delhi-based family, Priya is the daughter of automobile dealer Ashok Sachdev. She holds a degree in mathematics and business management from University College London (UCL), and also studied briefly at UCLA.

Early in her career, Priya grabbed the limelight with her modelling assignments. She had a cameo in the 2005 film, Neal 'n' Nikki, starring Tanishaa Mukerji and Uday Chopra.

In A Nutshell

Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapoor's love story was no less than a film. Following Sunjay's untimely death, Priya's old interview resurfaced where she spoke about her relationship dynamics with Sunjay.

Also Read | "Karisma Kapoor Had Become A Trophy Wife After Wedding To Sunjay Kapur," Reveals Director