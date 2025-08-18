Fahadh Faasil Recalls Stepping Away From Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's Film: "Was Asked To Stay In US To Work On My..."

Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil once came close to collaborating with Oscar winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on a film. The actor, who is regarded as one of the most versatile performers of Malayalam cinema, said the Birdman director asked him to stay in America to work on his accent for the potential project.

In an interview with Cue Studio, Fahadh Faasil initially quipped, "He didn't like me, and I got rejected after the auditions".

Later, he gave a more elaborate answer. The actor said he was required to be in the US for around four months and that too without any payment. The Super Deluxe star said he quit the project in its fledgling state as he didn't understand its "commercial side".

"It wasn't exactly that he rejected me, but he was concerned about my accent. I was asked to stay in America for three to four months to work on it, and no payment was involved.

"That is why I stepped away from it, because the commercial side of it did not make sense to me. I did not feel enough fire to put in that much effort just to work on my accent," Fahadh Faasil said during the interview, as quoted by Cinema Express.

The actor later credited Malayalam cinema for bringing "all the magic in my career".

There's also unconfirmed chatter online that the film Fahadh Faasil quit was a Tom Cruise film. The actor, however, didn't reveal any more details about the project.

Fahadh Faasil is looking forward to the release of his Malayalam movie Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, written and directed by Althaf Salim. Also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film is slated to be released in theatres on August 29 on the occasion of Onam.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil Has A Potential Retirement Plan In Barcelona. Here's What We Know