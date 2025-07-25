Fahadh Faasil Has A Potential Retirement Plan In Barcelona. Here's What We Know

Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he plans to drive an Uber in Barcelona once they are done watching his films. The Malayalam actor further elaborated that it would be nice just to witness someone's destination, and take them from one place to another.

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is busy promoting his upcoming film, Maareesan, alongside Vadivelu.

It was during this time that he revealed his pre-planned retirement plans after the audience was done with his movies.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh Faasil revealed that he had plans of driving an Uber in Barcelona when he comes.

He said, "Absolutely. We were in Barcelona a few months ago. So, yeah, of course. It'll only happen after people are done with me, you know? I mean, jokes apart, but just to drive someone from one place to another. At least, witnessing someone's destination, I think that's a beautiful thing. I still do that every time I get a chance. That's my time. Not just driving, you constantly engage yourself in things you love doing, be it a game, a sport or watching TV. I think it helps in the way you look at things."

Back in 2020, in conversation with The Indian Express, Fahadh Faasil had mentioned driving an Uber. The recent question was asked in the same context.

Fahadh Faasil had told The Indian Express, "As of now, there is nothing else that I would enjoy doing other than being an Uber driver. I would love to drive people around. I tell my wife (Nazriya Nazim) that, as a retirement plan, I wish to move to Barcelona and drive people across Spain. She loves this plan."

Fahadh Faasil's recent projects include Aavesham, Bougainvillaea, Vettaiyan and Pushpa 2: The Rule, in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. His latest film was Maareesan, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, which was released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

As for his upcoming projects, he has a slew of films in Malayalam, such as Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran, and Patriot. In Telugu, he has Don't Trouble The Trouble.

Fahadh Faasil had once confessed to wanting to drive people around in an Uber in Barcelona, back in 2020. Now, when the topic was broached again, the Malayalam actor reiterated how the plan is still the same, and that it would be beautiful to make people go from one place to another.