Fahadh Faasil Uses A 17-Year-Old Unsmart Phone Worth Rs 10 Lakh. Why Does It Cost So Much?

Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil is popular for leading a low-key life. Despite having a massive fan following across the country, the Aavesham star is conspicuous in his absence from social media. Interestingly, the actor also doesn't own a smartphone.

Recently, Fahadh Faasil grabbed attention for his unique keypad phone.

On Wednesday (July 16), Fahadh Faasil attended a puja ceremony for his upcoming film Mollywood Times. In a video that went viral on social media (how ironic), the 42-year-old actor was seen using a keypad phone.

The phone, although simple in design, is far from ordinary.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the model used by Fahadh Faasil was manufactured by the UK-based handcrafted luxury mobile phone company Vertu. The device was an Ascent Retro Classic Keypad Phone, which comes with a price tag of USD 11,920 (a little over Rs 10 lakh).

According to Vertu's official website, the model is out of stock and no longer in production. Reports state this model was launched back in 2008. The premium construction is one of its standout elements.

The phone features a titanium build, adorned with sapphire crystals and hand-stitched leather. Despite the retro aesthetic, this Vertu number comes with modern facilities such as Bluetooth, GPRS and SMS and MMS support. Additionally, the phone has a dedicated side button for 24/7 concierge access in over 170 countries. Weighing around 173 g and roughly 22 mm thick, this handset comprises a patented bevelled stainless-steel keypad.

Last month, Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt spoke about Fahadh Faasil's simple lifestyle. The actor, in a conversation with Club FM, revealed that the Joji actor "avoids smartphones and social media entirely, and prefers using a basic keypad phone".

Although Vinay Forrt did not mention the phone brand, Fahadh Faasil's latest appearance with the keypad device now offers a possible answer.

Back in 2023, Fahadh Faasil opened up about the decision not to promote his films through social media. The actor, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared, "I never had a social media account. I was on Facebook in my college days and that's all. I prefer to connect with people on a personal basis rather than on social media. I have always been like this, and I don't want to change."

On the film front, Fahadh Faasil has a few films lined up apart from Mollywood Times. They include Maareesan, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran and Patriot.