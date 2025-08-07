Singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh have landed in legal trouble over the use of derogatory and objectionable language towards women in their songs.

The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to both artists and has summoned them to appear on August 11, 2025.

Karan Aujla's recently released track MF Gabhru has sparked controversy for allegedly using vulgar language referring to women. The Commission has directed the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to appoint a senior officer to investigate the case and has asked Aujla to appear before the Commission on the scheduled date.

The official music video for MF Gabhru, composed, written, and sung by Karan Aujla, with music by Ikky, was released on August 1, 2025. The video has already garnered over 30 lakh views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is also facing the heat over his song Millionaire, from his 2024 comeback album Glory. The Women's Commission has also issued a suo motu notice against the singer-rapper.

A letter has been sent to the Punjab DGP, requesting an investigation by a senior officer, and Honey Singh has also been directed to appear before the Commission on August 11 at 11:30 AM.

For context, Millionaire was released in August last year as part of the 18-track album Glory, which also featured songs like Payal, Jatt Mehkma, Bonita and High On Me. The album was presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Speaking about the development, Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill said, "Those who use this language cannot be tolerated. That's why I have summoned both of them. These songs will be banned. Singers are the voice of society. She said that on one hand, they say that they love their mother very much. On the other hand, they are using abusive language about mothers in these songs."

She added, "Will not tolerate abuses about mother in songs."

Reports suggest that both Karan Aujla and Honey Singh are currently abroad, but have still been asked to be present for the hearing.

Honey Singh's Past Controversies

This is not the first time that Honey Singh has found himself in legal trouble over his lyrics. Back in December 2024, he faced legal action for his song Makhna.

The Punjab Women's Commission had then demanded action against the rapper and the makers of the song for allegedly objectionable "lyrics against women." The Commission had also insisted on a ban on the track, citing its "degrading influence on society."

At the time, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati criticised the lyrics of the song, quoting, "Main hoon womaniser" and "Silicon wali ladkiyon ko main pakadta nahi" as examples of lewd content.

She had written to the Punjab DGP, recommending legal action against Singh and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

In an earlier instance in 2013, Honey Singh was booked by the Punjab Police for his controversial song Main Hoon Balatk**i under Section 294 of the IPC. However, the rapper later denied singing the track, claiming mistaken identity. He submitted an affidavit in the Punjab High Court stating that he was not associated with the song.

Another song that has repeatedly stirred controversy is Ch**t Vol. 1, which is believed to have been performed by Honey Singh and Badshah early in their careers. The track is notorious for its explicit lyrics.

While Honey Singh has denied involvement in multiple interviews and in his recent Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a clip from a concert resurfaced recently that has reignited debate over his participation.

In the viral concert video, audience members can be heard requesting him to perform Vol. 1. Responding, the rapper said, "Woh tere hhar Pe aake sunaunga main, saparivar samet. Aaoon? Ab dekh chup ho gaya. Arey baat dabi hai toh dabi rehne de chhore." (I'll come to your house and sing that song in front of your entire family. Should I come? See, now he is quiet. Let the secrets remain covered.)

In the Netflix documentary, Singh had maintained, "It is not my song."

