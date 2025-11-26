Honey Singh Announces 'My Story' India Tour With NDTV Good Times

Yo Yo Honey Singh is gearing up for one of the biggest live phases of his career, as he announces the India leg of his upcoming world tour, My Story, with NDTV Good Times coming on board as the exclusive host across eleven cities.

The partnership marks one of the channel's most ambitious entertainment ventures in recent years.

The global tour, unveiled earlier this week with its first international stop scheduled in Dubai, marks Honey Singh's return to large-format touring after years of limited live appearances. While the international schedule will cover major global markets, the India chapter has quickly emerged as the standout highlight.

Speaking about what makes this tour different from his earlier performances, Honey Singh said, "Look, if the time is good, you join Good Times. This isn't a small show where I go with dancers and perform songs. This is cinema. Rahul Shaw sir's idea - we narrate it like a story. People won't walk out saying 'songs sunke chale gaye', they'll walk out saying they heard the whole story. We're working on multiple narratives, multiple elements. In fact, in all 11 cities, a slightly different act will be performed."

NDTV Good Times will spearhead both the on-ground execution and promotional campaign for the India tour. Known for its vibrant positioning in lifestyle and youth entertainment, the channel's involvement elevates the project into a multi-platform experience.

For Honey Singh, My Story is more than a tour, it symbolises a creative and emotional comeback. After navigating personal challenges and a brief hiatus, the rapper has been steadily rebuilding momentum with new releases and high-energy public appearances. This tour, he says, reflects his evolution as an artist and offers fans a chance to witness the phases of his career in a curated, narrative-driven format.

