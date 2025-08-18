How Honey Singh Lost 18 Kg In Just One Month: Inside The Singer's Weight Loss Journey

Rapper and singer Honey Singh's latest post sparked health concerns among fans, some suspecting that he does not seem fine and has lost drastic weight. However, the 42-year-old revealed that he is healthy and just working out.

One of the fans took to his social media to share his concern. "I don't know why no one has noticed it yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh. For the past two years, he was looking so glamorous, but in some of his recent posts and stories, it seems like something has happened to his nose. Honey Singh goes to the gym every day, but his body seems to be shrinking. I feel like something has happened again in his life that he isn't telling anyone about," he said in the video.

Honey Singh replied in the most hilarious way, "Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing happened, unlucky one)," along with a laughing emoji. Sharing his fitness update, he wrote, "I am working out hard for glorious days."'

As the Blue Eyes singer continues to work hard to stay fit and healthy, we look back at his weight loss journey.

Honey Singh's Weight Loss Journey

Did you know Honey Singh lost a whopping 18 kg in just one month? In an interview with Aaj Tak, Honey Singh's trainer revealed that the singer followed a well-planned diet that included a special green juice that helped him boost his metabolism and lose weight.

The trainer revealed that Honey Singh started his day with a healthy green juice that helped detoxify his body and boost his metabolism. According to Healthline, metabolism is a group of chemicals that helps convert carbs, protein, and fats from food into energy for your body. It is one of the most important factors that helps you lose weight.

The ingredients used in the drink included beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), cucumber, carrots, and coriander leaves. Honey Singh consumed the drink first thing in the morning, which was followed by blended vegetables.

His weight loss diet was a healthy mix of proteins and greens. His lunch included boiled chicken with rice, and he had vegetable soup or boiled chicken as his evening snack. Honey Singh ate a final serving of green vegetables or soup for dinner.

His Workout Routine

Honey Singh's workout routine was intense and included different forms of exercise, including strength training, cardio, high-rep training, and consistent workouts.

Overall, Honey Singh's weight loss transformation was all about having natural foods, with protein being an essential part of his diet. With the help of eating a healthy diet and exercise, Honey Singh went from 95 kg to 77 kg in just one month.