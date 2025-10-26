From 150 Kg To 65 Kg: Woman Who Lost 85 Kg Shares Her Weight Loss Secrets

Weight loss can feel overwhelming with so much advice floating around. But at its core, it is about understanding your body, making smart choices, and staying consistent. One inspiring example of this is content creator Pranjal Pandey, who recently shared her journey on Instagram. She lost an incredible 85 kg, going from 150 kg to 65 kg, and her approach is refreshingly simple and doable.

How Did She Lose 85 Kg?

On Saturday, Pranjal broke down the key pillars of her weight loss journey. Here's what she shared:

1. Following A Calorie Deficit Diet

Pranjal emphasises that creating a calorie deficit is the foundation of fat loss. "Burning more calories than you eat is essential," she says. While this deficit can come from both diet and exercise, she suggested focusing mainly on diet. After all, what you eat has the biggest impact on your results.

2. Eating A Nutritious Diet

Protein is a game-changer. It helps preserve muscle and boosts metabolism. Fibre-rich foods improve satiety and digestion, making it easier to stick to meals. Pranjal recommends limiting added sugars and refined carbs, which helps keep cravings and blood sugar in check.

3. More Physical Activity

Exercise is not just about losing weight; it is about feeling strong. Strength training builds lean muscle, while cardio and daily movement increase overall calorie burn. Even NEAT (non-exercise activity, like walking or standing more) can make a difference.

4. Being Consistent

Pranjal stresses that consistency beats perfection. "It's better to be steady than to try extreme measures that you can't maintain," she says. Managing stress and emotional eating, while building sustainable habits, prevents rebound weight gain.

5. Sleep And Recovery

Sleep is often overlooked. Poor sleep increases hunger hormones and reduces fullness hormones. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality rest – it is key for fat loss and overall health.

6. tTake Care Of Gut Health

A balanced gut supports nutrient absorption and lowers inflammation. Fibre, fermented foods and staying hydrated help maintain gut health.

7. Stay Hydrated

Believe it or not, water intake also plays a role in your weight loss journey. Finally, water is your best friend. It supports metabolism, keeps you energised, and helps distinguish real hunger from thirst.

Pranjal Pandey's journey proves that with the right habits, weight loss is possible without extreme measures.