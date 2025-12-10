Neelam Kothari Blasts Etihad Airways After 9-Hour Flight Delay: 'Fainted After Meal, Extremely Disappointed'

Actor Neelam Kothari has called out an international airline after what she described as a deeply distressing experience during her recent journey from Toronto to Mumbai.

Sharing her ordeal on X, Neelam revealed that the flight had already been delayed by more than nine hours before she fell seriously ill after a meal.

In her detailed post, she wrote, "Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew. I've tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently."

Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat,… — neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) December 8, 2025

Her claim of receiving no post-incident care sparked concern among fans online. The airline responded to her public complaint, stating, "Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose."

Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! *Rose https://t.co/rKOcYHg3LE — Etihad Airways (@etihad) December 8, 2025

Social Media Reactions

The post triggered a wave of reactions, with several users urging Neelam to lodge an official complaint through India's aviation grievance system.

One user commented, "They are like Lufthansa .. full service airline ..most miser when it comes to service and food even in c class .. lodge online complaint on @airsewa_MoCA with details of date of travel, Flight No, Seat No, Ticket No, what actually transpired post meal etc."

In response, Neelam asked, "How will they be able to help?" The same user replied, "They will fact check n penalize airline n offer you compensation." To this, she responded, "Ok will do so thanks."

Ok will do so thanks — neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) December 9, 2025

Neelam Kothari, a household name through films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, stepped away from movies to focus on her jewellery brand. In recent years, she has re-entered the public eye through Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

ALSO READ: Air India Reacts After Anoushka Shankar Shares Video Of Her Broken Sitar: "We Are Concerned"