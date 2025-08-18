We Asked ChatGPT For A Weight Loss Plan. An Expert Fact-Checks It

If you're on a weight loss journey, you already know it takes patience, determination, consistency and, of course, money.

It's true. Losing weight can often dent your pocket. Organic groceries, gym memberships, personal trainer fees, Pilates classes, healthy snacks and meals--all come with a price tag. But can AI really help make weight loss easier, and perhaps cheaper? We decided to find out. And naturally, we turned to ChatGPT.

Viral On Social Media

Right now, social media is overflowing with tips on how to use ChatGPT for weight loss. From acting as your personal trainer to helping you pick the healthiest dish from your pantry, the claims are endless. But how much of this actually works?

We put it to the test.

ChatGPT As A Personal Trainer

We asked ChatGPT to act as our personal trainer. It worked surprisingly well. ChatGPT immediately slipped into "coach mode" and asked six specific questions about my fitness level, goals, available equipment and schedule.

Our prompt and Chat's response. Photo: Author

Once I filled in the details, it generated a detailed weekly plan tailored to my needs. The structure was clear, easy to follow and, best of all, completely free. Have a look at GPT's response:

GPT's workout plan for four days. Photo: Author

ChatGPT As A Nutritionist

If you're aiming to lose weight, eating right - ideally in a calorie deficit - is key. But hiring a professional nutritionist can be expensive. So, can ChatGPT create realistic, budget-friendly meal plans?

We asked.

We realised that the quality of the plan improves if you add a few key details to your prompt:

How much time you can spend cooking each day

Your location (state or country), so it can suggest region-specific foods

The number of days you want the meal plan to cover

Your diet preferences (vegetarian, vegan, etc) and any allergies

GPT's response:

Diet Plan for Days 1, 2, and 3 by GPT. Photo: Author

Diet Plan for Days 4, 5, 6 and 7 by GPT. Photo: Author

Pro tip: Ask for your weekly plan in a printable format so you can keep it handy in the kitchen and actually follow it.

What Does The Expert Think?

On paper the workouts and the food might seem perfect, but Debjani Gupta, a nutritionist and wellness expert from Mumbai says it's far from perfect.

"We should also ask for blood work to be done, which will enable us to gauge whether there is any nutrient deficiency or not. Most times, people get stuck in their progress as the body doesn't function optimally with nutrient deficiencies," Gupta says about the diet plan.

She also says that the meals look fine but may not be supplying enough protein and the needed quantities of vegetables.

"Our body, especially for women, needs a portion of healthy fats that is missing - I like to recommend nuts and seeds for the same," Gupta says.

"We may not be able to generalise this diet pattern, though, as all individuals have some specific needs other than the generic ones. I'm not sure if AI can work on those specifics. For example, this morning I had to ask a girl to support her progesterone with nutrients like zinc, B6, magnesium, Omega-3 and healthy fats the next 5-7 days as she will take a hormone pill to induce period," she says.

Debjani, however, says that she "quite likes" the workouts suggested, "This is fantastic cardio."

More Prompts That You Can Try

Here are some additional ChatGPT prompts that can help make your weight loss journey easier:

"Suggest a 7-day vegetarian meal plan under 1,500 calories a day using only ingredients common in Indian households."

"Give me 10 healthy Indian breakfast ideas under 300 calories each."

"Create a 4-day home workout routine for fat loss, using only bodyweight exercises."

"Recommend high-protein vegetarian snacks that cost less than Rs 50 per serving."

"Suggest low-calorie dinner recipes I can cook in under 15 minutes."

"List the healthiest ready-to-eat options available in Indian supermarkets."

"Help me swap my favourite high-calorie dishes for healthier alternatives."

"Create a progressive workout plan for a beginner, increasing difficulty every week for two months."

"Plan a 30-minute daily walking routine with variations to keep it interesting."

"Make a printable shopping list for a week's worth of healthy meals under Rs 2,000."

Remember

In the end, ChatGPT isn't a magic wand for weight loss, but it can be a surprisingly handy (and free) assistant. From planning your workouts to designing realistic meal plans, it can take the guesswork out of the process and keep you organised. But if you have specific needs, AI might not be the answer.

Of course, AI can't replace medical or nutritional advice, nor the discipline, motivation and actual effort you need to put in, but if you know how to ask the right questions, it can make the journey a lot easier on both your mind and your wallet. Caution: take ChatGPT's advice with a pinch of salt (and maybe get it checked by a nutritionist in case you need the diet tailored to your specific requirements).



