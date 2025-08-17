ChatGPT For Weight Loss? How A Wellness Expert Dropped 10 Kg With AI

ChatGPT has been making waves since its launch in 2022. From planning travel itineraries to creating sustainable fitness plans, people are finding ways to integrate the artificial intelligence (AI) tool into their everyday lives.

Simran Valecha, a health and weight-loss expert, is among the people who used ChatGPT to create a weight-loss plan. In an old Instagram post, she revealed that she lost 10 kg - all while eating ice-cream - thanks to an AI-created diet plan.

Simran Valecha's Weight Loss Prompt That Helped Her Lose Kilos

She even shared the prompt that helped her lose weight. "Steal my ChatGPT prompt and create your own weight loss plan," she wrote in the caption.

The prompt she used:

"I am (height) and I weigh (weight). I want to lose weight in a sustainable manner. Can you please prepare an Indian diet chart for me that includes 3 main meals and 2 -4 snacks. I work (timing: ex, 9-6) job and spend (hours spent travelling)/I work from home. I workout in the (morning/evening/night). My preferences for breakfast include (write your preferences). My preferences for lunch include (write your preferences). My preferences for dinner include (write your preferences)."

According to Valecha, the AI-generated meal plan catered to her needs and preferences, making it easier to stick to.

She added that AI has changed how we live. "We can all get a diet plan online - I understand that what you actually need to lose weight."

1. Support to actually implement the diet because we understand that every day looks different.

2. Someone to guide you on how to eat at restaurants during your diet.

3. Someone to talk to when you eat a brownie at 2 am because you were stressed.

4. Someone to tell you what to actually do - because every "expert" is offering different opinions on how to lose weight.

Is Using ChatGPT For Weight Loss A Good Idea

According to Healthline, AI-based fitness plans isn't all bad - but it comes with its limitations. The pros include creating general meal plans and offering basic information, which can be a good starting point. However, the cons are significant: AI can't offer nuanced advice, assess your physical condition, or track your progress. It may even provide outdated or misleading information.

Experts suggest that while ChatGPT can be a helpful tool, it should never replace professional medical or nutritional guidance. You should always consult your doctor before making any major lifestyle or dietary changes.