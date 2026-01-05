How Deepika Padukone Stays Fit At 40: A Look At Her Diet And Fitness Routine

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today, January 5. Beyond films, the actress also inspires fans with her dedicated fitness routine. On Deepika's special day, let's take a look at the workout regimen that allows her to stay glamorously in shape.

Deepika swears by yoga, pilates, strength training, and concentrated workouts, including following a well-balanced diet. However, she does engage in occasional indulgences, as is evident from her social media entries.

Deepika Padukone's Fitness Routine

Last year, Deepika Padukone shared her “Simple 5-Minute Routine” on busy days when it becomes impossible to squeeze in some exercises in her schedule. “I don't work out to ‘look good' but in fact to ‘feel fit'. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember,” she admitted in a post on Instagram. In the photo, the birthday girl executed a Viparita Karani, aka the Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose.

“Lying with your legs up against the wall can benefit your mental and physical health. From calming the nervous system to strengthening immune health, this ancient posture offers so much, especially in our stressful and busy world,” wrote Deepika, adding that this yoga asana can be performed in the morning, before going to bed or even when pregnant.

On another page of her yoga diaries, Deepika pulled off an effortless Uttana Shishosana, aka the extended puppy pose. This particular asana stretches the shoulders, spine, and upper back while also calming the mind and relieving tension.

Do you know that Deepika relied on fitness instructor Anushka to prepare for her role as a yoga instructor in Gehraiyaan? She showed remarkable balance and agility in performing a range of asanas such as chakrasana and malasana while also nailing a headstand, as confirmed by her trainer in an interview with Vogue.

Besides yoga, Deepika is also a master in strength training. In one clip, posted by fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, the Fighter star was seen doing the battling ropes exercise at 6 in the morning. This strenuous physical activity not only improves strength, flexibility, and power but is also a great calorie-burner.

Deepika's exercise routine also involves concentrated and partner workouts, both necessary for improving coordination, building core strength, and enhancing overall physical endurance. Here's a video of the birthday girl, giving it all on an intensive leg day.

For Gehraiyaan, Deepika found her workout partner in Ananya Panday as the two actresses engaged in versatile aerobics. In a photo, uploaded by yoga instructor Anushka, Deepika can be seen helping Ananya and Anushka in attempting an acroyoga. “Partner work helping us trust, love & let go,” read the caption.

Deepika Padukone's Diet

Despite being a strict practitioner of holistic well-being, what makes Deepika so relatable is that she is grounded in reality. Don't believe us? Well, then here's a food collage of the actress relishing pancakes with cream, warm brownies, and crispy samosa, indicating that she is a true-blue foodie.

“Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, Consistency, and Listening to YOUR Body,” shared Deepika in her caption.

And on days when Deepika steps away from exercise, she makes sure to get enough sleep and give her body the well-deserved rest to take on the next day with greeted vigour and energy. Here's the proof.

We hope Deepika Padukone continues to motivate us with her inspiring fitness regimen.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Redefines Power Dressing In An All-Black Sabyasachi Cashmere And Velvet Ensemble