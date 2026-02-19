Trisha Krishnan Trains With Kettlebell In Viral Gym Video: "Once Thought Walking Was Enough"

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan often shares workout videos on social media, and her latest post was no exception. Trisha, 42, recently posted a short clip of herself working out in the gym with a kettlebell.

About Trisha Krishnan's Latest Post

Sharing the gym video, Trisha wrote, "Me - who once thought walking was enough. Trying to power up for the weekend."

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded, with users flooding the comments section with messages. One wrote, "Fitness goals + queen goals = Trisha," while another commented, "Thalaivi." Take a look at the post here:

Last year, Trisha shared a workout video in which she was doing squats. The clip showed her holding her pet while exercising, highlighting both her commitment to fitness and her affection for her furry companion. The video went viral, with many praising her dedication to staying fit. Watch the video below:

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film featured Kamal Haasan.

Trisha Krishnan also faced criticism over the 30-year age gap between her and Kamal Haasan in the film. The debate centred on the pair portraying an onscreen romance despite the significant difference in their ages.

Trisha attended the film's pre-release event in Mumbai, where she addressed the backlash directly. She said she had expected such reactions but added that she believed her pairing with Kamal Haasan would look "magical" on screen despite the conversations surrounding the age gap.

"I think that's something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that's when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time," said the actress.



