What Happens When You Quit Sugar For 14 Days, AIIMS Gut Doctor Explains

Sugar is an omnipresent part of our diets, found in everything from sweet treats to seemingly healthy foods. However, consuming it in high amounts can result in various health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and tooth decay. While it may be challenging to eliminate sugar from our diets completely, reducing our intake can have numerous health benefits.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares valuable insights into the effects of sugar reduction on the body. In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Most people don't realize this: Sugar doesn't just add calories. It hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - quietly. That's why I ask my patients to try 14 days without added sugar."

What Happens To Your Body When You Quit Sugar

According to Saurabh, your body undergoes several changes when you start reducing sugar intake. Initially, your brain is adjusting to the new lack of sugar, which can lead to feelings of cravings, headaches, fatigue, irritability, and brain fog. This is not withdrawal; it's your brain recalibrating to the change.

As your body adapts, you'll start to notice a shift. Your cravings will decrease, and your energy levels will become more stable. You'll likely experience less bloating and fewer afternoon crashes, and your insulin response will also start to improve, meaning your body will become more efficient at handling sugar.

By week two, the changes will result in a flatter stomach, better sleep, clearer hunger cues, fewer food urges, and improved fasting glucose. Even if the scale doesn't show a massive change, your metabolism will be improved. This means that your body is becoming more efficient at using energy, which can lead to other health benefits in the long run.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi explained that skipping added sugar for 14 days helps in lowering insulin spikes, reducing liver sugar load, and decreasing water retention. It also resets your taste buds and lowers visceral fat signalling.

"This reset is especially helpful if you have constant cravings, bloating, fatty liver, insulin resistance, low energy, and poor sleep," he concluded.

Also Read | How Deepika Padukone Stays Fit At 40: A Look At Her Diet And Fitness Routine