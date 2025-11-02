AIIMS-Trained Gastroenterologist Recommends 3 Drinks For Fatty Liver Disease

The liver is a powerhouse organ that supports digestion, nutrient absorption and toxin removal. However, with sedentary lifestyles, irregular eating habits, and excessive alcohol or processed food consumption, fatty liver disease has become increasingly common. While medication and lifestyle changes are often required for treatment, simple dietary adjustments can also make a difference.

On Sunday, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared a short but informative video on Instagram. In the clip, he talked about three drinks he often recommends to his patients with fatty liver disease. And honestly, they are simple enough to fit into anyone's day.

Here is what Dr Saurabh Sethi suggested:

1. Beetroot Juice

Dr Sethi explained that beetroot juice is packed with betalains – powerful antioxidants that help protect liver cells and reduce fat accumulation. “Drink in moderation,” he advised, “so the sugar does not outweigh the benefits.” A glass a few times a week can go a long way in supporting liver health.

2. Coffee

According to the doctor, coffee can lower your risk of fatty liver and fibrosis. He recommended choosing organic coffee and skipping the sugar. "If you like your drink a bit sweet, you can go for a touch of honey, monk fruit or stevia – just make sure it is without erythritol additives," he adds.

3. Green Tea

Dr Saurabh Sethi explained that green tea is rich in catechins like EGCG, compounds shown to improve liver enzymes and reduce fat buildup. A few cups a week can help your liver stay in better shape while giving you a gentle caffeine lift.

“3 Drinks I Often Recommend to My Patients with Fatty Liver Disease. Backed by science and clinical experience, these drinks can help reduce liver fat, improve digestion, and support overall liver health, “ Dr Saurabh Sethi wrote in the caption.

Dr Sethi's message is clear: it is not always about complex detox diets or fancy supplements – sometimes, the simplest choices, like what you sip during the day, can have the biggest impact.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.