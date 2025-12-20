Manushi Chhillar's Morning Routine For Glowing Skin: Honey Mask, Hydrogenated Water, And More

Manushi Chhillar, a model and an actor, is known for her flawless skin. In 2017, she won the Miss India title and went on to bring home the Miss World crown, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra did it in 2000. The actor is quite active on Instagram, and her grid is loaded with her best fashion picks, movie promotions, ads, and glimpses into her life.

But the actor now has a YouTube channel on which she recently shared the secrets to her glowing skin. In the first episode on her channel, Manushi takes you through her morning routine. If you follow it to the T, you might be able to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Step 1: Rinsing The Face

In the morning, Manushi avoids a cleanser. "I just rinse my face with water," she said. She shared that her skin is dry and added that when you go to sleep, the skin produces natural oils that give it a natural glow. However, after washing her face, she pats it dry with a towel, unlike most of us who rub it with a napkin as if trying to erase an error on paper.

Step 2: Apply Honey Mask

While applying honey on her face, Manushi said, "It is great for hydration and glow." Usually, the actor washes her face with honey, but since she had time, she let it sit for a while. In the meantime, she prepared hydrogenated water for herself. This is the first thing she drinks in the morning because of its anti-inflammatory properties. She added that it is rich in antioxidants and offers a boost of energy.

Step 3: Ozonated Glycerin

After washing off the honey and drying her face with a towel, Manushi applied ozonated glycerine. Enriched with various ingredients, it has antibacterial, healing, and antiviral properties. "It is super hydrating and non-comedogenic," the actor said, sharing that she does not prefer heavy skincare before a workout, and because the glycerine is ozonated, it is good for someone with acne-prone skin.

Step 4: Morning Drink

To make the drink, Manushi mixes ascorbic acid, iodine, potassium chloride, and methylene blue with water. "Disclaimer guys, all this has been prescribed to me by my doctor, so don't try it at home," added the Tehran actor.

"I have seen a very subtle change in my energy levels, how my skin looks," she shared. Manushi also added that the drink helps with inflammation.

Step 5: Preworkout Meal

Sharing her secret meal before a workout, Manushi said that she prefers to have a small portion of dal chawal and ghee. "That's the right amount of complex carbs and fat I need before my workout. And it works like magic."

Step 6: Moisturiser, Eye Cream, And Sunscreen

After coming back from the gym, Manushi cleans her face and applies her moisturiser. Next, she applies an eye cream and tops it with sunscreen. After two minutes, she quickly does her makeup.

While you should not follow her routine to the last step, especially the medicated water, you can surely pick up a few things that might help you achieve your skincare goals.

