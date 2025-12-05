Madhuri Dixit Reveals The Secret To Her Glowing Skin At 58

Madhuri Dixit has always been more than just a Bollywood superstar. For decades, she has been admired not only for her acting and dancing but also for her timeless beauty. While many credit her glow to good genes and discipline, Madhuri believes the real secret goes far deeper than what meets the eye.

"Beauty Is Not Skin Deep," Says Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit recently shared her take on skincare. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Madhuri Dixit said, “No matter how much skincare you apply, but till you do not have that thing inside – a positivity, a calmness, or a way of looking at life – that beauty is not skin deep, it comes from inside, it is from inside, and that is something else you have to work on, not just putting lotions and potions on your face.”

When asked about her way of looking at life, Madhuri stayed true to her real and simple personality. She said, “Very positive about everything. I never think negatively about anyone. I love to meet people. I love people. I like talking to people, knowing about others, knowing about their lives. What I am, who I am, it never affects me. Because I am very simple, I am very down to earth, very positive kind of a person. I think that also helps.”

Madhuri Dixit Practices Meditation

For her, staying grounded is a big part of staying beautiful. And meditation plays a key role. Madhuri shared, “Sometimes I do a little bit of meditation also. This is also very important. It is very, very important to meditate. Either I do Omkar, or I love Gayatri Mantra. So I say Gayatri Mantra whenever I feel like. And that can be done twice a day or twice a week or every day in a week.”

Madhuri Dixit's message is clear: beauty grows when the mind is calm, the thoughts are kind, and the heart stays open.

