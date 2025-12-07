Anshula Kapoor Reveals Skincare Habits Women In Their 30s Must Follow

Anshula Kapoor is slaying the style game with her flawless skin and fashion picks. The lifestyle influencer is now finally spilling all her go-to skincare habits for achieving that 30s-perfect radiance.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor revealed the skincare hacks that she swears by for healthy and glowy skin. She wrote, "Skin in my 30s has one rule: consistency over drama. Keeping myself hydrated, changing pillowcases regularly, having dedicated face towels, cleaning my makeup brushes often…and lately, drinking my skincare too."

Anshula Kapoor's Skincare Hacks

1. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is a top skincare hack for glowing skin, achieved by drinking 8-10 glasses of water daily. You can also eat water-rich foods like watermelon and cucumber for hydration. Anshula shares that she "rotates between plain and electrolyte water to stay hydrated without it feeling like a chore."

2. Regularly changing pillow cases

"I change my pillow cases way more regularly now because they accumulate sweat, dust, all of my skincare and that can trigger my very sensitive, acne-prone skin," she added. Resting your face on this residue can clog pores, leading to blackheads, whiteheads, and acne breakouts. Changing it every two to three days is recommended.

3. The face towel rule

Anushula further shared, "If you know me, you know I have dedicated towels just for my face." Using a separate towel for your face is key to preventing bacteria, oil and product transfer from your body, reducing breakouts and irritation. A dedicated towel is softer and less abrasive than a worn body towel, protecting your skin's barrier.

4. Weekly makeup brush clean up

Weekly makeup brush cleaning is a key skincare hack for achieving a flawless complexion. Dirty brushes can harbour bacteria, oil and dead skin cells that lead to breakouts and skin irritation. "I clean my makeup brushes every week without fail," Anshula said.

With Anshula's expert tips, you can now unlock the secret to glowing, healthy skin that shines from within. Go ahead, give her skincare routine a try and let your natural beauty sparkle.

