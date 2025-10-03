Sonam Kapoor Makes A Stylish Statement At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Sonam Kapoor is known as the fashionista of Bollywood, and she has proved it yet again at Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor's engagement. The Neerja actor has been under the spotlight amid rumours about her expecting a second child with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Attends Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Reportedly, the actor is rumoured to be expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, with reports suggesting that she may be in her second trimester. However, the couple has yet to confirm the news.

Sonam Kapoor's recent appearance at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony in Mumbai added to the speculation when the actor decided to stay away from the spotlight.

What Sonam Kapoor Wore

While the actor missed the paps, she took to her Instagram to express her joy and excitement, "Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!"

In a stunning set of pictures, the actor was seen flaunting a chic Indo-western ensemble by Siddhartha Bansal. Dressed in a look that was equal parts regal and experimental, Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a printed brown outfit featuring a long skirt, matching top, and a blazer. The actor served major fashion goals with her outfit that blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, making a strong statement at the celebratory evening.

Her jewellery accentuated the outfit even further. She chose to wear oversized chandbali earrings, statement layered necklaces, chunky anklets, statement rings, and juttis, elevating her overall look. The addition of a striking potli bag by ABHILASHA Pret Jewelry, with metallic detailing, further complemented her look.

For makeup, Sonam Kapoor kept things minimal and let the outfit be the centre of attraction. Her base was fresh and dewy, paired with softly defined eyes and a nude lip, allowing her natural features to shine through. The neatly pulled-back hair in a sleek bun complemented her look.

Overall, Sonam Kapoor's look for Anshula Kapoor's engagement was a masterclass in detailed styling. The earthy colour palette, the regal accessories, and clean makeup brought the look together.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and influencer, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on October 2, 2025. The intimate ceremony in Mumbai was attended by close family and friends. Among those present were Arjun's cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, along with Maheep Kapoor, who arrived with her children. The celebrations also included Anshula Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, and cousin Mohit Marwah with his wife.

(With inputs from IANS)