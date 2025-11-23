Sonam Kapoor Serves Maternity Fashion Goals In A Custom Rahul Mishra Suit

Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood once again. The 40-year-old, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu in 2022, is now expecting her second child.

Sonam Kapoor In A Custom Rahul Mishra Suit

The actor recently posted an image in a custom ivory Rahul Mishra suit. Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor exuded grace in the traditional Indian attire while showcasing her baby bump.

The anarkali kurta was paired with a dhoti-style bottom, featuring embroidery in golden thread. The embroidered dupatta elevated her look, while the Maharani necklace from the Amrapali Jewel collection added the regal touch in just the right amount.

Sonam Kapoor In A Ferragamo Ensemble

Known for her impeccable style and sartorial choices, Sonam is making a style case with her maternity fashion looks, too. The actress recently stepped out dressed in a head-to-toe Ferragamo ensemble. She wore a high-neck blouse with an abstract black-and-white print and paired it with a black midi skirt with a slightly asymmetric hem.

Sonam layered the outfit with a long, textured grey wool overcoat with a loose silhouette. It came with wide, structured shoulders and a double-breasted front with dark buttons. The coat is worn open, allowing the inner outfit to shine, while its length elongates her frame.

The actress completed the look with oversized black sunglasses, a heavy gold watch, minimalistic gold hoops and plain, white pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy In Stunning Pink Skirt Suit

Sonam announced her second pregnancy via an Instagram post. Dressed in a hot pink skirt suit, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she simply wrote, "MOTHER," followed by a kiss emoji.

Sonam wore Escada by Margaretha Leo,1988, for the Audemars Piguet event. The diva made a regal statement in a pink pure wool suit, which drew inspiration from the iconic style of Princess Diana. The suit's oversized padded shoulders, softly curved shoulder line, and fine tailoring added to its majestic appeal. R

Sonam's outfit was perfectly accessorised with black stockings, metallic silver pumps and exquisite jewellery from La Marquise, including rings and earrings. To add a touch of luxury to her overall look, Sonam incorporated black accents through a pocket square, clutch, Phoebe Philo sunglasses, and a classy Audemars Piguet watch.

Her hair was styled simply, with straight locks that cascaded down her back. The overall effect was one of refined sophistication and glamour.

Sonam Kapoor's maternity looks are the perfect fashion inspiration for all moms-to-be.

