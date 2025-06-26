Sonam Kapoor's Butter Yellow Blazer Dress Will Make All Your Midweek Blues Vanish

Sonam Kapoor's fashion diaries deserve a moment of their own. Recently, the 40-year-old actress hosted the Serpentine after party at the Kensington Gardens in London. For the special event, the diva dressed up in a breathtaking Givenchy ensemble from Sarah Burton's Paris debut collection.

Also Read: Is A Breastplate The New Blouse? What The Fashion Industry Says

Sonam Kapoor's ultimate fashionista vibe was in full swing when she stepped out in a butter yellow blazer dress. The outfit comprised a long, tailored coat in the trending butter yellow colour. The full-sleeved number came with strong, structured shoulders, a sharp double collar, a sculpted waistline and side pockets. It had a minimalist design with a straight, fitted silhouette that extended below her knee. The blazer dress featured a central seam running down the front that gave her a figure streamlined look.

Styled by her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam paired the ensemble with a sleek black inner top and a massive black leather scarf tied around her neck. The Aisha actress wore chunky, black high-heels with an open-toe design that had a thick strap across the toes, with additional straps around the ankles, adding to the bold, fashionable look.

In terms of makeup, Sonam Kapoor went with dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and a generous dose of highlighter for that luminous glow. The Bollywood star rounded off the look with a soft pink lip colour. Offering the perfect finishing touch were her brunette tresses tied back into a neatly tied sleek bun.

Sonam Kapoor's is the hostess with the most chic sartorial game.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Slays A Gilded Cover Girl Avatar With A Bohemian Touch