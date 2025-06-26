Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor's Butter Yellow Blazer Dress Will Make All Your Midweek Blues Vanish

Sonam channels her inner boss lady as she steps out in a butter yellow blazer dress and a black faux leather scarf

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sonam Kapoor's Butter Yellow Blazer Dress Will Make All Your Midweek Blues Vanish
Sonam Kapoor slayed ladylike chic vibes in a butter yellow blazer dress and a faux leather scarf

Sonam Kapoor's fashion diaries deserve a moment of their own. Recently, the 40-year-old actress hosted the Serpentine after party at the Kensington Gardens in London. For the special event, the diva dressed up in a breathtaking Givenchy ensemble from Sarah Burton's Paris debut collection. 

Also Read: Is A Breastplate The New Blouse? What The Fashion Industry Says

Sonam Kapoor's ultimate fashionista vibe was in full swing when she stepped out in a butter yellow blazer dress. The outfit comprised a long, tailored coat in the trending butter yellow colour. The full-sleeved number came with strong, structured shoulders, a sharp double collar, a sculpted waistline and side pockets. It had a minimalist design with a straight, fitted silhouette that extended below her knee. The blazer dress featured a central seam running down the front that gave her a figure streamlined look.

Styled by her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam paired the ensemble with a sleek black inner top and a massive black leather scarf tied around her neck. The Aisha actress wore chunky, black high-heels with an open-toe design that had a thick strap across the toes, with additional straps around the ankles, adding to the bold, fashionable look. 

In terms of makeup, Sonam Kapoor went with dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and a generous dose of highlighter for that luminous glow. The Bollywood star rounded off the look with a soft pink lip colour. Offering the perfect finishing touch were her brunette tresses tied back into a neatly tied sleek bun. 

Sonam Kapoor's is the hostess with the most chic sartorial game.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Slays A Gilded Cover Girl Avatar With A Bohemian Touch

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sonam Kapoor, Blazer Dress, Fashion
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com