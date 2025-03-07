Sonam Kapoor's Blushed Smokey Eyes, Petal Lips And A Low Bun Amp Up Her Beauty Game

Sonam Kapoor made sure to make her presence felt on the beauty front with her latest glam outing in town. The 39-year-old actress dazzled like the true star that she is sporting a super glam look that complemented her ivory hued fusion wear Anamika Khanna look.

Sonam Kapoor looked like a million bucks donning an all-out glam moment featuring a chic hair look that boasted of centre-parted tresses secured in a low bun done courtesy of hair stylist, Hiral Bhatia. If Sonam's hair game was on point, then how could her makeup stay far behind.

Celebrity makeup artist, Namrata Soni added the perfect strokes of glam to Sonam's pretty face with a dewy foundation that acted as the perfect base that she topped with an overall bronzed look, contoured cheekbones, jawlines, and a warmed-up forehead with oodles of bronzer. This worked in perfect symphony with a touch of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, defined brows, a wash of pink shimmer eyeshadow mixed with the perfect grey to give Sonam's lids a smokey eye look complete with loads of mascara for fanned out eyelashes. Sonam's beauty look of the day was complete with a rose petal hued crushed lip gloss that added lots of shine as a finishing touch to her lips.

Sonam Kapoor's turned her beauty mode on with her latest glam offering.

