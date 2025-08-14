South Korea Is Offering A Workation Visa For Indians But There's A Catch

If you have ever dreamed of sipping coffee in Seoul while sending emails to your boss back in India, South Korea's F-1-D Workation Visa - also called the Digital Nomad Visa - might just be your ticket.

Launched on 1 January 2024, as a pilot project, this visa allows remote workers to live in South Korea for up to two years while working for companies based outside the country.

The catch? It's not for everyone - the eligibility rules and income requirements are strict. But if you meet them, you could spend the next year (or two) working from the Land of the Morning Calm.

The Digital Nomad Visa

The F-1-D visa is issued for 1 year initially and can be extended once for another year, allowing a maximum stay of 2 years. The processing time is around 10-15 days, although in some cases it can take a little longer.

Applicants need to show an annual income exceeding USD 66,000 (roughly Rs 58 lakh) - which is about twice South Korea's per capita Gross National Income.

The Eligibility

To apply for the digital nomad visa, you've to be:

Be at least 18 years old

Have at least 1 year of experience in your current industry

Be employed by a company outside South Korea or own an overseas business

Only work remotely - you cannot take up employment with a South Korean company or do profit-making activities in the country

Have your employer's approval to work remotely from overseas

Medical insurance is mandatory and must cover at least Rs 83 lakh for medical treatment and repatriation. The cover must be valid for your entire visa period.

Documents Needed For Indian Applicants

If you are applying from India, you'll need:

Visa application form (Form No. 17) with passport photo

Passport with at least 6 months validity

Employment verification letter stating your role is remote, for at least 3 months in South Korea

Proof of income - at least two of the following: employment certificate, salary slips, 3 months' bank statements, Income Tax Return, or pay stubs

Indian criminal record certificate (issued within 6 months, apostilled or notarised by the Korean Embassy)

Criminal records from any other country you've lived in for 1+ years in the past 5 years

Medical insurance certificate meeting the coverage criteria

Where And How To Apply

Indians can apply at South Korean embassies or consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, or Kolkata. If you are already in South Korea on a tourist visa (B-1, B-2, or C-3), you can apply at local immigration offices.

Here's a step-by-step process:

1. Check eligibility - income, age, work type, and experience

2. Gather and translate documents into English or Korean; apostille Indian documents

3. Schedule an appointment at the nearest Korean embassy/consulate (some accept walk-ins)

4. Submit the application with the visa fee (around USD 45) - your passport will be held during processing

5. Wait for processing (10-15 days, no express service)

6. Once approved, enter South Korea within the visa validity and apply for an Alien Registration Card (ARC) within 90 days

Btw, spouses and children under 18 can join you. You'll need marriage and birth certificates (apostilled if issued outside Korea) along with company or school letters confirming work or leave arrangements.

Remember, The F-1-D visa does not lead to permanent residency in South Korea. Once your 2-year period ends, you must leave or switch to another eligible visa category.

Bottomline

For well-earning Indian professionals and entrepreneurs who want to experience life in South Korea without giving up their existing jobs, the Workation Visa is a golden opportunity. The high income threshold will keep it exclusive, but for those who qualify, it's a chance to blend work and travel in one of Asia's most dynamic destinations.