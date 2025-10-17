How Indians Can Apply for Singapores Global Investor Programme

Whether it is to build a career or to experience a high standard of living, Singapore is a favourite destination for many Indians. If you have always wanted to live, work or study in the country and want to invest in the economy as well, you can do so through Singapore's Global Investor Programme (GIP).

The Global Investor Programme allows you to live, work, and study in Singapore if you make the right investment in the country's economy.

Are You Eligible?

You are eligible if you meet any of the following criteria:

Established business owners with at least 3 years of entrepreneurial/business experience, running a company with an annual turnover of at least SGD 200 million (approx. Rs 13,58,87,90,000) in the year before application and averaging the same for the prior 3 years, holding at least 30% shareholding and part of company management.

Immediate family members holding at least 30% shareholding or are the largest shareholders in a company with an annual turnover of at least SGD 500 million in the year before application and averaging the same for the prior 3 years, with active management roles.

Founders and one of the largest shareholders in a non-publicly listed company valued at least SGD 500 million, invested in by reputable Venture Capital or Private Equity firms, engaged in approved industries.

Family Office Principals with at least 5 years of entrepreneurial or management experience and net investible assets of at least SGD 200 million, with at least SGD 50 million transferred and deployed in Singapore.

Types Of Investment

1. Invest SGD 10 million in a new or expanding business in Singapore, with a detailed 5-year business plan, holding at least 30% shares and a management role. The business must create local employment opportunities with at least 30 employees, half of whom must be Singapore Citizens, including at least 10 new local hires.

2. Invest SGD 25 million in a GIP-approved fund that invests in Singapore-based companies. The fund must be incorporated and based in Singapore, with a minimum fund size of SGD 200 million, investing at least 50% in Singapore companies within the approved sectors.

3. Establish a Singapore-based single family office with assets under management (AUM) of at least SGD 200 million, with at least SGD 50 million deployed in Singapore.

How to Apply

1. Check if you are eligible to apply for the programme.

2. Prepare all documents including personal identification, business plans, financial statements, proof of assets, and detailed investment plans.

3. Pay the non-refundable application fee, typically SGD 20,000.

4. Complete all the application forms, including personal profile, proposed investment plan, entry permit application, statutory declaration forms, and agreement to the terms and conditions of the GIP.

5. Attend an interview where you may be asked about your business plans.

6. Upon approval, receive an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) valid for six months.

7. Complete the investment as per the approved plan and submit proof of investment such as share certificates and bank statements, along with an undertaking on the investment terms.

8. Once the investment is verified, receive the final approval letter allowing you to live, work, and study in Singapore.

This programme is designed for serious investors and entrepreneurs who can contribute significantly to Singapore's economy and meet the high financial and business thresholds required.