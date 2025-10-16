How Indians Can Get Malaysia's Golden Visa

Imagine a place where vibrant modern cities meet tropical landscapes, where healthcare, education and quality of life rank high, and where long-term residency is within reach for those with vision and means.

Malaysia's newly structured Premium Visa Programme (PVIP) and the refreshed Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) scheme now offer precisely that

The PVIP gives a 20-year multiple-entry visa with full work and business rights, while the new MM2H offers 5- to 20-year renewable tiers tied to deposits, income and property ownership.

About PVIP

Launched as a high-end residency scheme, the Premium Visa Programme (PVIP) is meant for those earning and investing from abroad.

Applicants must show a monthly offshore income of RM 40,000 (about Rs 7 lakh) and place a fixed deposit of RM 1 million (around Rs 1.75 crore) in a licensed Malaysian bank. Up to half the deposit can be withdrawn after a year for property, education, or healthcare expenses.

There's also a participation fee of RM 200,000 for the main applicant and RM 100,000 per dependent, along with police clearances, medicals, and valid health insurance.

The biggest draw? There's no minimum stay requirement, and the visa allows you to live, work, invest, and run a business in Malaysia for up to 20 years - issued in five-year tranches. Processing typically takes about three to four months once all documents are in order.

For those wanting Southeast Asia residency without being tied down by yearly presence rules, PVIP remains one of the most flexible options.

MM2H: Malaysia My Second Home

The MM2H programme, relaunched with new tiers - Silver, Gold and Platinum - targets those looking for a more structured, property-linked path.

It's open to applicants aged 25 and above, with visas valid between 5 and 20 years depending on the tier.

Each level requires a fixed deposit and a qualifying property purchase, which must usually be held for at least ten years.

Silver: Deposit around USD 150,000; 5-year renewable visa; property minimum RM 600,000.

Gold: Deposit around USD 500,000; 15-year renewable visa; property minimum RM 1 million.

Platinum: Deposit about USD 1 million (RM 4.5 million); 20-year visa; property minimum RM 2 million with wider work and investment rights.

Most applicants under 50 must stay at least 90 days a year in Malaysia, while those above 50 are often exempt. Dependents include spouse, unmarried children up to 34, and parents above 60.

The MM2H no longer follows old liquid-asset or income tests - it's now strictly tier-based, aligning deposit and property with visa length and privileges.

Which One Suits You

If you want total freedom, the ability to work or run a business, and no stay requirements - go for PVIP.

If you're comfortable with a property investment and annual presence, and prefer a tiered structure with lower entry levels - MM2H may make more sense.

What Indians Should Know

For Indian applicants, both programmes require proof of offshore income and compliance with India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme for moving funds abroad. Property minimums for foreigners vary by state - Kuala Lumpur, for instance, sets a floor of around RM 1 million.

Malaysia's MM2H was overhauled in 2024-2025, so always check the latest eligibility updates on MOTAC or Immigration Malaysia portals before applying