'Thrilled, Looking Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Rishi Sunak

Britain's former prime minister Rishi Sunak said he is thrilled and looking forward to participating at the NDTV World Summit to be held in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

In a video message, Sunak also mentioned he wants to meet his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the key faces of the event.

"Hi India, this is Rishi Sunak. I am thrilled to be at NDTV's World Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I'm looking forward to discussing the future of global growth with India's rising stars," Sunak said.

"And of course, looking forward to seeing my good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and meeting the young leaders who are shaping the future. I'll see you there," the Indian-origin former prime minister of Britain said.

A day before the event, Sunak met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' initiative. Both discussed deepening bilateral ties and India's efforts to leverage technology in strengthening healthcare at grassroot level.

Nadda also gifted a shawl and a Himachali cap to Sunak as the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the prime minister of Britain, from 2022 to 2024.

Proud of his Indian roots, Sunak batted for having close ties with India in economic, security and scientific spheres as both nations collaborated in finance, technology, healthcare, and education besides establishing the 'FinTech Bridge' connecting London and Mumbai.

About NDTV World Summit 2025

NDTV World Summit 2025 is centred around the theme 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.' The two-day gathering is an invitation to venture beyond boundaries and borders - to explore the unfamiliar in pursuit of a more conscious, collective future.

The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit will bring together an extraordinary gathering of minds - heads of state, cultural icons, business architects, innovators, and voices of moral imagination to engage in a new kind of dialogue. One rooted in courageous questioning, in thoughtful exploration of what it means to navigate complexity with clarity and conscience.