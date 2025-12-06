US-India Ties Derailed By Pakistan's 'Flattery', 'Bribery': Ex-Pentagon Official

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin claimed that it is because of US President Donald Trump's "gross incompetence" that India and Russia are growing closer. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to New Delhi.

He said that US citizens are "flabbergasted" over Trump's actions that have reversed ties between Washington and New Delhi. He questioned if it was because of "Pakistan's flattery or bribery."

"A lot of us are still flabbergasted at how Donald Trump has reversed US-India ties. Many people question what motivates Donald Trump. Perhaps it was the flattery of the Pakistanis. More likely, it was bribery on the part of the Pakistanis or their backers in Turkey and Qatar towards Donald Trump...This is one disastrous bribe that is going to saddle America with a strategic deficit for decades to come," he said.

Rubin said that the US is being "hypocritical" by "lecturing" India for purchasing Russian oil as Washington itself is involved in trade with Moscow, and justified New Delhi's position to prioritise its needs.

Rubin told ANI that, "What Americans don't understand is that Indians elected Prime Minister Modi to represent Indian interests. India is the most populous country. It's soon going to become the world's third-largest economy, and for that, it needs energy. The US is being hypocritical because we purchase from Russia. We purchase goods and materials for which we don't have alternative markets. We are being hypocritical when we lecture India."

He said that instead of 'lecturing', the US should provide fuel to India at a cheaper price. "If we don't have an answer for that, our best approach is simply to shut up because India needs to take care of Indian security first," he added.

Trump had imposed punitive 50 per cent tariffs on most Indian products in August, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Putin arrived in India on December 4 to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted Putin at a summit in New Delhi dominated by energy, defence and trade talks, thanked the Russian leader for his "unwavering commitment towards India".

"Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," Putin told PM Modi after talks.

"We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy," he added, according to an official translator.

President Putin concluded his visit to Delhi on Friday night. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar accompanied him to the airport to see him off.

