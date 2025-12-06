Pakistani Woman Begs PM Modi For Justice As Husband Prepares Delhi Wedding

A Pakistani woman has accused her husband of abandoning her in Karachi and secretly preparing for a second marriage in Delhi. The woman, identified as Nikita Nagdev, has released a desperate video appeal seeking justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking outrage among social groups and legal bodies in both countries.

Nikita, a resident of Karachi, alleged that she married Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Indore on a long-term visa, on January 26, 2020, in Karachi, according to Hindu customs. A month later, Vikram brought her to India on February 26. But within months, Nikita says her life was turned upside down.

On July 9, 2020, she was abandoned at the Attari border under the pretext of a "visa technicality" and forcibly sent back to Pakistan. Since then, she claims, Vikram has never attempted to bring her back. "I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time," she said in her emotional video message.

In her video from Karachi, Nikita pleaded, "If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me."

She also described the shocking behaviour she allegedly faced immediately after her wedding. "When I returned to my in-laws' home from Pakistan, their behaviour completely changed. I learned my husband was having an affair with one of my relatives. When I told my father-in-law, he said, 'Boys have affairs, nothing can be done.'"

Nikita further alleged that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vikram forced her to return to Pakistan, and is now refusing her entry into India. "Every woman deserves justice in India," she said.

Once back in Karachi, Nikita discovered that Vikram had been preparing for a second marriage with a Delhi woman. Distressed by the prospect of being replaced while still legally married, Nikita filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025.

The case came before the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Notices were issued to Vikram and his alleged fiancée, and a hearing was conducted. However, mediation failed. The Centre's April 30, 2025 report stated that since neither spouse is an Indian citizen, the matter falls under Pakistan's jurisdiction, and recommended that Vikram be deported to Pakistan.

This is not the first time the case has surfaced in Indore. In May 2025, Nikita approached the Indore Social Panchayat, which recommended the deportation of Vikram. Collector Ashish Singh confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered and action would follow based on the report.



