Political Storm In Chhattisgarh Over Pak Nationals Amid Rohingya-Bangladeshi Deportation Drive

The political discourse in Chhattisgarh has intensified following the recent deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the state. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has trained his guns at the BJP-led government, demanding transparency and firm action against illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani nationals residing in the state. Mr Baghel, invoking a past central government order issued post the Pahalgam attack, has asked how many Pakistani citizens have been identified and deported so far and accused the BJP of using the issue of infiltrators only as an election-time rhetoric.

"After Operation Sindoor, the Government of India had ordered the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals. The BJP, during elections, promised to send back all Rohingya, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. It's been two years now, and not a single one has been deported. Their silence is proof of their inaction," Mr Baghel said, questioning the so-called efficiency of the 'double-engine' government in Chhattisgarh.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hit back, stating that Mr Baghel should raise the issue within the Assembly if he truly seeks answers. "He was absent yesterday when the PM Awaas Yojna issue was to be discussed. He should raise these concerns in the House, not outside. We have full details about legal Pakistani nationals. As for the illegal ones, investigations are underway," Mr Sharma said.

Sources indicate that around 2,000 Pakistani citizens are in India on valid short-and-long-term visas, with over 95 per cent of them being Hindus. Some of them have even applied for Indian citizenship. Post the Pahalgam terror attack, 11 citizens voluntarily returned to Pakistan.

While the Congress is pressing for figures and demanding deportation of all Pakistani nationals still in Chhattisgarh, the BJP appears to be relying on procedural processes and urging for discussions within legislative channels. With both sides trading barbs, the issue of illegal foreign nationals has turned into a fresh flashpoint in the state's political arena - one that seems poised to escalate further in the coming days.