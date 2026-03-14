Man Reveals How Uncle's Rs 60,000 Investment Was Earning Him Rs 14.5 Lakh Monthly

Buying land is one of the most quintessential pieces of investment advice that elders bestow upon their young ones. While modern investment tools promise better returns, a strategic land purchase by a man has caught the internet's attention. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, Swapnil Kommawar, a stock market trader, shared that his uncle bought four acres of land in his hometown for just Rs 60,000. As the area developed into a district, the property's value exploded, with retail giant DMart eventually purchasing two acres of the plot for Rs 25 crore.

By moving those funds into a fixed deposit, the uncle now generates a monthly interest income of Rs 14.5 lakh while still retaining half of the original land.

"A true story from my hometown! In 1990, my uncle bought four acres of land for 15,000 per acre. Total investment: 60,000. The town developed over the years. and now even a district. Now, DMart bought 2 acres of that land from him for 25 crores. wrote Kommawar.

Kommawar highlighted that sometimes wealth can simply be generated by patiently holding onto what you have got and cashing out at the right moment.

"He has now put the 25 crores in a fixed deposit, and he gets 14.5 lakh per month in interest. Sometimes the biggest wealth comes from simply holding the right asset for decades."

Check The Viral Post Here:

A true story from my hometown!



In 1990, my uncle bought 4 acres of land for 15,000 per acre.



Total investment: 60,000.

The town developed over the years. and now even a district.



Now, DMart bought 2 acres of that land from him for 25 crores.



He has now put the 25 crores in a… — Swapnil Kommawar (@KommawarSwapnil) March 12, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users marvelled at the astonishing returns, while others questioned the different types of taxes that would have been levied on the uncle's investment.

"What an incredible journey from Rs 60,000 to Rs 25 Crores!" said one user, while another added: "It doesn't mean all land has the same value; it depends on area and luck."

A third commented: "It takes lot of patience to hold it all those years when he would have been getting 10 lakhs, 25 lakhs or even a crore in between!! Good wishes to him."

A fourth said: "Did your uncle put the entire 25 crores in FD? How much LTCG did pay? I see the entire 25 crore is assumed in FD at seven per cent where interest adds up to 14.58 lakh pm rounded off to 14.5 lakh. The interest can attract TDS tax under various slabs."