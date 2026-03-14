Employee Requests Sick Leave, Founder Rejects It And Orders HR To Dock Pay: 'Sign To Switch Company?'

A Noida-based startup employee has gone viral after posting a screenshot of a cold response to their sick leave request. Despite the employee explaining they were too unwell to work, the founder chimed in on the email thread to instruct HR to dock a day's pay. The post titled "What a great company I work at," has sparked an intense debate about the toxic work culture of Indian startups.

The employee said they worked as a support employee at the Saas startup but were unable to figure out if they did anything wrong after receiving the brutal reply from the founder.

"I work at a Saas Startup in Noida, we had electricity outage in our area which caused me fatigue cause I was not able to sleep whole night. I woke and didn't feel right, so I sent a sick leave mail to HR hoping I will rest today," the employee wrote on Reddit, adding that it was their second leave in the six months with the company.

"This is what I got in reply from the founder himself. Can't take same-day leave even for sick. He called me while I reiterated that I was not feeling well, he said, "You sound just fine". Is this my sign to switch company? Did I do anything wrong?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Don't Get These Founders'

As the post went viral, social media users slammed the founder for being highly insensitive while others advised the employee to look for another job.

"You didn't do anything wrong by taking sick leave. That's exactly what sick leave is for. You should start applying for other jobs and switch companies," said one user, while another added: "Then they wonder why the company has such a terrible retention rate. Apparently, this kind of thing is pretty common in some Indian companies."

A third commented: "Man, I don't even get what these founders or people in high positions think. Can't treat their employees right. What do they think we are? Some kind of slave in their eyes, that if they release the grip on their whips, we'll start a revolt?"

A fourth said: "Most startups feel like they're actually making a real-world impact by having a toxic and unethical environment (they call it hustle), but all they do is burn VC's money."