Indian Man Living In Belgium Explains Why Returning To India Isn't Easy For NRIs

In a video that has sparked online discussion, an Indian man working in Europe has shared why many Indians living abroad find it difficult to return home, pointing to differences in how work and personal time are valued.

Alekh Shrivastava, who is currently working in Belgium, posted a video on Instagram explaining that people often believe Indians do not want to return after experiencing better infrastructure and living conditions abroad. However, he said this assumption is not entirely accurate.

He stated that he is currently working in Belgium and often hears from people that once someone gets used to clean air, clean water, better roads and improved civic sense, they do not want to return to India, but he believes this is not true.

He explained that individuals who were not born and brought up abroad have already spent 25 to 30 years living in India under similar conditions.

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He added that India offers conveniences such as services like Zomato and Blinkit, along with house help, making the comfort level in India much higher in many ways.

Shrivastava said the real challenge for Indians abroad is not lifestyle, but work culture.

He explained that the biggest reason people find it difficult to return is the work-life balance in Europe.

He said that in Europe, work typically ends at 5 PM, after which individuals can focus on their personal lives. In contrast, he noted that in India, leaving work at 5 pm may lead to remarks questioning whether it is a half day.

He added that taking a two to three-week vacation in Europe is considered normal and does not create any issues, whereas in India even a three-day leave can feel difficult to obtain.

He further mentioned that in India, managers often ask employees to arrange backups before approving leave, and remarked that he sometimes feels he himself is the backup.

In the caption accompanying the video, Shrivastava said that living in Europe made him realise that the difference is not about clean air, modern cities or lifestyle improvements, but about how life is structured around time.

He stated that 5 pm in Europe feels like the beginning of personal life, whereas in India it often feels like work is continuing in a different form. He added that this difference may be why many people remain unsure about whether they should return to India.