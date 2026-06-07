"Office Empty By 5:15 PM": Woman Compares Europe vs India Work Culture, Sparks Debate

An Indian woman living in Europe recently shared a video offering a glimpse into her office at 5:15 pm. Titled 'Worklife in Europe,' the clip highlights a nearly empty workspace, showcasing the region's strong work-life balance in stark contrast to the longer working hours common in India. In the clip, desks are cleared, and lights are off as colleagues head out right at the end of the workday, sticking to official hours. The post, which continues to gain traction, sparked debate.

"It's already past five and a half in the evening, and the entire office is now empty, and by now in India I think everyone must be working and beyond here everyone has gone to their homes," she said in the video. "So this is the difference, this is the advantage of working in Europe, just leave your house on time here."

In many Indian offices, extended hours and late evenings are common; on the other hand, several European countries prioritise work-life balance and fixed schedules.

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Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The post has sparked discussions about work culture in different nations, with online users discussing productivity, burnout, and cultural expectations.

"Pleaseeee take me there. I had denied working on weekends, and from then on, I feel under the microscope," one user wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another balanced the conversation by saying, "They outsource their majority projects to Indian teams, that's why Indian service-based companies make their employees work more. It's as simple as that."