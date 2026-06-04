After Big Tech Layoff, IIT Graduate Argues MBBS Offers More Stability, Sparks Debate

An IIT alumnus who was recently laid off from a major tech firm has sparked debate online after saying medicine, not engineering, might be the "safer" long-term career in India. "Being an engineer from IIT I feel like Medical field is only safest secured and AI proof field in India," the techie, on r/IndiaCareers subreddit, wrote. The techie reflected on their job loss and discussed the financial security they see among doctors. "I got laid off too from an American big tech company and trying to applying for jobs since 2 months no response despite being from Tier 1 even with referrals IDK why I am not getting selected," the techie wrote.

"I always feel MBBS is safest secured and stable field."

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While tech salaries can be high, they argues that the medical professionals benefit from steady demand, private practice options and less exposure to hiring issues.

"A doctor cannot be unemployed atleast he can earn anything and after years of experience he can earn 5-6 LPM easily or even more," they added. "I have seen how many doctors in my nearby hospital parking plot in Bombay have BMW X7 Mercedes GLS Audi RS5 and even a Porsche 911. I know it's not easy and it's very hard and long process but at the end it's rewarding unlike other field where you will get laid off you when you will become expensive employee."

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"Most people say mbbs is not worth it and say Btech is better. It not reality guys in India 83% btech Grads are jobless and most remaining people start from 3.5 LPA," they further added.

"Unless you are from IIT NIT IIIT it's different story. Even average MBBS grad earn more than this. IDK why people say MBBS is not worth it even tho it's high paying. Be grateful guys."

See the post here:

Social media reaction

The post has stirred mixed reactions. Some agree that medicine offers greater job security, while others note the long years of study, high education costs, and intense workload that come with it. "The point, which OP may not have expressed in so many words, is that there are many careers where even after an equivalent amount of effort, exams and experience, the pay and job security that comes along with MBBS is absent," one user wrote.

"Grass is always greener on other side man .to be good doctor u need to sacrifice ur youth .most doctors earn money from around 32 yrs even d top 1%.if u r smart in other fields u can financially independent by 35 yrs.Most of d indian doctors of present generation don't want their kids to take dis stream," another user added.

"But 'Medicine' means Most end up ruining their own lives. DUDE NOTHING SHOULD MATTER MORE than Health n Family but IT snatches the 2 most beautiful things Life has," a third user noted.