Indian Teenagers Win Earth Prize 2026 For Turning Tamarind Seeds Into Microplastic Filter

A group of Indian students, Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal and Avyana Mehta, has won The Earth Prize 2026 for developing a low-cost method to pull microplastics out of water. The teens designed a biodegradable material derived from tamarind seed powder that can bind to tiny plastic particles in contaminated water. In tests, the innovation, known as Plas-Stick, showed promise for trapping microplastics that conventional filters often miss, without adding harmful chemicals to the water.

"Tiny bits of plastic hide in our drinking water, but they're too small to see. We make a special powder from thrown-away tamarind seeds that acts like a magnet for these tiny plastics," they said as per the official website.

"When mixed into a container of water, the plastics stick together into little clumps. We pull them out with a magnet, leaving cleaner water behind."

"The collected plastic is safely turned into small useful items like tiles or coasters so it can't return to nature. This simple method helps protect people, animals, and our planet from invisible plastic pollution."

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They revealed that this fantastic idea emerged after they visited a rural community in India, where drinking water was commonly stored in shared plastic containers. They saw a child drinking water from one of those containers, without filtering it. The scene forced them to think about the exposure to microplastics through everyday drinking water, especially in underserved rural communities in India.

The teenagers are being praised for their project as it is not just effective but also affordable, scalable, and rooted in locally available resources. Tamarind is abundant in India, making the approach practical for communities dealing with polluted water sources.

"Being named the Global Winners of The Earth Prize is incredibly special for all of us, especially as the first team from India to receive this recognition," the trio said in a statement.

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"What started as an idea between students has now been recognised among thousands of projects from around the world, which feels both surreal and deeply motivating. We hope this not only helps us scale Plas-Stick further, but also encourages more young people to believe that their ideas can create meaningful environmental change."

According to the official website, the global winner was chosen through public voting. Around 23,000 people from all over the world cast their votes to select their favourite team among the seven regional winners and decide The Earth Prize 2026 Global Winner.

The Earth Prize, which rewards young people for climate and environmental solutions, highlighted the invention as an example of how simple, nature-based ideas can tackle complex pollution problems. The win brings global attention to youth-led science and to the growing push for microplastic removal technologies worldwide.