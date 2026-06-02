Woman Discovers Sugarcane Vendor Is Influencer With 1.25 Lakh Followers: "No Hardworking Person Is Small"

What looked like a routine stop for fresh sugarcane juice turned into a surprise for one customer who discovered that the stall owner had a huge following on Instagram. The vendor, serving juice from a modest cart, doubles as a social media creator with 125,000 followers. He posts content around street food, daily life, and hustle culture, and many viewers had no idea he runs a sugarcane juice stall.

"Yesterday, I stopped at a sugarcane juice stall in the market, and my eyes suddenly got stuck on the Insta ID written on the stall. I thought it was just there for fun, then I saw the followers 125K. I instantly said, Bro, you are a huge influencer," the woman, whose name is Pooja, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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See the post here:

The vendor smiled and responded to the woman's questions. He said, "Nothing much, madam, I just post videos regularly. People seem to like them."

The incident made her realise that no hardworking person is "small". "Some people hold a camera, some hold a sugarcane machine, but both are building their future," she added.

In the post, she also clarified that she has removed the Instagram ID from the image.

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Social media reactions

The post reached significant reach and continues to gain traction. Users took to the comments to share opinions. "Indeed, in today's era, talent and reach are no longer limited just to big offices or studios. Many people are doing amazing things on social media alongside their everyday hard work. Sometimes, the biggest creators are found right where we expect them the least," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Even big shots spend millions and fail to build such loyal followers which he earned purely through his hard work and a simple smile," another user stated.

"Wow Pooja, this is such a powerful story! A sugarcane juice bhaiya with 125K followers just by consistently posting videos of his daily work. No big studio, no team - just real hustle + authenticity. This proves that in 2026, the biggest opportunities aren't in big cities or fancy jobs anymore. They're right here in our streets for anyone who's willing to show up daily. Massive respect!" another user praised the vendor.