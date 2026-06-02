Weather Today in Delhi NCR, Noida, UP, Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Delhi on Monday experienced below-normal maximum temperatures on the first day of June, marking the coolest start to the month in three years, with the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the city, logging 36.3 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature reached 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 105 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the "moderate" category.
However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise from today as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region.
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Heatwave Alert News LIVE: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Disrupt Normal Life In Many Parts Of Madhya Pradesh
A powerful weather system characterised by high-velocity winds and intense rainfall have disrupted normal life in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, bringing a dramatic end to the prevailing heatwave.
According to the latest bulletin from the Bhopal centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday's peak wind gust was clocked at a staggering 94 kmph in isolated pockets, marking one of the most severe pre-monsoon disturbances of the season.
The storm, fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and a trough extending across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, triggered an orange alert in several districts.
While the rain provided much-needed relief from the 46 degrees Celsius temperatures recorded late last week in places like Khajuraho, the sheer force of the wind proved destructive.
Reports indicate that the 94 kmph gusts led to the uprooting of trees, damage to semi-permanent structures, and significant disruptions to the power grid in rural belts on Sunday. Urban centres, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, experienced sharp showers accompanied by frequent lightning.
Live Weather Forecast: Weather Office Issues Yellow Alert For 9 Districts In Keralam Amid Rain Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Keralam, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the coming days.
According to the IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.
The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.
Rajasthan Weather Updates LIVE: Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief From Heat As Maximum Temperatures Drop
Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rain and hailstorm on Monday, bringing relief from heat as maximum temperatures in many areas dropped up to five degrees below normal, officials said.
Rain, accompanied by strong winds, was reported across more than 10 districts, including Nagaur, Phalodi, Chittorgarh and Ajmer, while hailstorm was recorded at isolated locations.
According to the Meteorological Department, the change in weather is due to active western disturbances, which have led to recurring spells of rain and thunderstorms across the state.