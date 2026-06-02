Weather Today in Delhi NCR, Noida, UP, Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Delhi on Monday experienced below-normal maximum temperatures on the first day of June, marking the coolest start to the month in three years, with the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the city, logging 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature reached 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 105 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the "moderate" category.

However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise from today as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region.

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