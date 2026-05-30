Weather Updates Today LIVE: With the monsoon approaching, several states on Friday recorded a drop in maximum temperatures to below 40 degrees Celsius and prepared for a spell of rain, even as the IMD projected a below-normal southwest monsoon this year.

Delhi remained under cloudy skies, logging its lowest maximum temperature in the past 21 days. The weather office has forecast rain and thunderstorms across parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rajasthan, however, continued to reel under intense heat, with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s. The IMD said thunderstorm and rainfall activity is likely to pick up in the state from Friday.

The IMD has indicated that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala within the next seven days.

For the June-September season, rainfall across India is projected at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), with a margin of error of 4%. The LPA, based on data from 1971-2020, stands at 87 cm.

While the northeast is likely to receive normal rainfall, most other parts of the country may experience below-normal precipitation, the weather office said.

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