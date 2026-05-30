Weather Updates Today LIVE: With the monsoon approaching, several states on Friday recorded a drop in maximum temperatures to below 40 degrees Celsius and prepared for a spell of rain, even as the IMD projected a below-normal southwest monsoon this year.
Delhi remained under cloudy skies, logging its lowest maximum temperature in the past 21 days. The weather office has forecast rain and thunderstorms across parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Rajasthan, however, continued to reel under intense heat, with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s. The IMD said thunderstorm and rainfall activity is likely to pick up in the state from Friday.
The IMD has indicated that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala within the next seven days.
For the June-September season, rainfall across India is projected at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), with a margin of error of 4%. The LPA, based on data from 1971-2020, stands at 87 cm.
While the northeast is likely to receive normal rainfall, most other parts of the country may experience below-normal precipitation, the weather office said.
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Weather Today LIVE: 7 Dead After Heavy Rain In Kolkata, South Bengal
Seven people died in rain-related incidents across six districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, after an intense spell of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain swept across Kolkata and several districts of south Bengal, officials said.
The state government would provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.
"Seven deaths were reported due to weather-induced damage, including house collapse, electrocution, and lightning," Adhilkari said at the state secretariat, adding that the deaths were reported from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipore, and Purulia.
The rainfall, while bringing relief from the scorching heat that prevailed in the region for the past few days, also resulted in major disruptions in public life.
(PTI)
Weather Today LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Causes Damage To Forest Property In Uttarakhand
A severe thunderstorm hit Dhanolti in the early hours of Friday, causing extensive damage to forest property, public infrastructure, and private buildings, officials said.
The storm uprooted 20 to 30 deodar trees and caused losses worth lakhs of rupees to the forest department.
The famous Eco Park was badly hit, with its adventure sports infrastructure, including the zip line, commando net, and cycling track, completely damaged, they said.
Uprooted trees also fell on the roofs of the tehsil residential quarters, the local hospital and private establishments including Hotel Royal Residency and Satkar Hotel, causing heavy damage. Jaunpur Forest Range Officer Latika Uniyal said officials have inspected the affected areas and initiated follow-up action. Locals have demanded that the administration assess the total destruction and grant immediate compensation to the affected families.
Meanwhile, a fresh spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and snowfall in the higher reaches is likely in many parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.
(PTI)
Weather Today LIVE: Below-Normal Rainfall In Odisha During Monsoon Due To El Nino
The India Meteorological Department on Friday said Odisha is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season from June-September this year due to El Nino conditions.
As per the long-range weather forecast, north and western Odisha could record below-normal rainfall, while it is likely to be normal or above in the southern and central parts of the state, IMD Bhubaneswar Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said.
She said day temperatures in Odisha would remain in the range of 41-43 degrees Celsius at several places over the next two days.
Hot and humid weather would prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts on Saturday, the official said.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty surface winds of speeds reaching up to 60-70 kmph is likely to occur in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Deogarh districts on Saturday, the IMD said in a bulletin.
An 'orange warning' (be prepared to take action) has been issued for these districts for Saturday.
(IANS)