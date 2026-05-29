Weather Updates Today LIVE: Strong winds and light rain swept parts of Delhi overnight, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heat in the city.
The national capital saw thunderstorms, with the top wind speed recorded at 61 kmph at Palam. Delhi recorded below-normal maximum temperatures across major weather stations on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The change in weather comes after several days of intense heat during which temperatures crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark at various stations in Delhi. According to IMD data, maximum temperatures across the city on Thursday fell by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.
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IMD Weather Alert LIVE: Scorching Heat In UP As Banda Records Season-High 47.5 Degrees Celsius
Large parts of Uttar Pradesh reeled under intense heat on Thursday, with Banda emerging as the hottest place in the state at 47.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD's Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said Jhansi recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Orai at 44.8 degrees Celsius and Agra at 43.3 degrees Celsius. Kanpur city registered 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Aligarh touched 42.8 degrees Celsius.
Hamirpur and Lakhimpur Kheri also witnessed severe heat, recording 42.2 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively. Prayagraj recorded 41 degrees Celsius, while Churk in Sonbhadra registered 40.3 degrees Celsius.
The state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below normal. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave Alert News LIVE: Rajasthan Scorches Under Severe Heat
Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in Rajasthan on Thursday at 47.1 degrees Celsius, as most districts in the state continued to experience severe heat conditions.
Temperatures in several parts of the state remained at 45 degrees Celsius and above, indicating persistent intense heat across the region.
In addition to Sri Ganganagar, temperatures crossed 46 degrees Celsius in Kota, Phalodi, Alwar and Jaisalmer.
- The weather office said the current spell of rain and thunderstorm activity in Delhi is expected to continue till May 31.
- "Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," said Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather.
- He said the intensity of the storms is likely to increase on Friday and the spell is expected to continue till May 30, after which the weather system is likely to shift towards Gujarat between May 30 and 31.
- "The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said.