Weather Updates Today LIVE: Strong winds and light rain swept parts of Delhi overnight, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heat in the city.

The national capital saw thunderstorms, with the top wind speed recorded at 61 kmph at Palam. Delhi recorded below-normal maximum temperatures across major weather stations on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The change in weather comes after several days of intense heat during which temperatures crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark at various stations in Delhi. According to IMD data, maximum temperatures across the city on Thursday fell by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.

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