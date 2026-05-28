Weather Updates Today LIVE: Weather conditions in Delhi are set to change from today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a drop in temperatures and thunderstorms with rain.
The maximum temperature today is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 29 degrees Celsius. Light to very light rain is expected during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by strong winds and squalls reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.
A more significant shift is expected on May 29, when the maximum temperature may fall sharply to around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum to about 26 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with rain are likely, along with winds blowing at 40-50 kmph, and there is also a possibility of lightning and squalls.
Similar conditions are expected to continue on May 30 and 31, with maximum temperatures forecast to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 25-26 degrees Celsius.
Here The Weather Live Updates:
Weather Today LIVE: Partly Sunny Day In Delhi, Thunderstorms Likely
According to AccuWeather, Delhi is likely to see partly sunny skies today, with a couple of strong thunderstorms expected. A few showers are also likely in the evening.
Weather Today LIVE: Southwest Monsoon Advances In Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Bay Of Bengal
The monsoon has missed its expected onset date of May 26 in Kerala but has further advanced into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
The IMD had earlier estimated that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on May 26 with a model error of +/- four days.
The monsoon usually sets over Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the monsoon season (June to September) in the country. Last year, the onset of monsoon happened on May 24, according to the department.
In a statement, the IMD said, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, southwest, eastcentral and westcentral Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days." India receives more than 70 per cent of its annual rainfall during the monsoon months, making the season critical for farming, drinking water supply, hydroelectric power generation and groundwater replenishment.
(IANS)
"Stay Hydrated": PM Modi Urges Caution As Heatwave Grips Parts Of India
Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026
Weather Today LIVE: UP, Central India Also Scorching
In Uttar Pradesh, Banda was the hottest at 47.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, followed by Prayagraj at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Jhansi at 46 degrees Celsius, Orai at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Kanpur (IAF) at 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Deomali at 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures across Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh also ranged between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius during the day.
Maharashtra's Vidarbha region saw marginal relief compared to the previous day, although temperatures continued to hover around 45 degrees Celsius. Brahmapuri recorded 46 degrees Celsius after witnessing record-breaking heat in recent days.
Weather Today LIVE: Sri Ganganagar 5.5 Degrees Celsius Above Normal, Rajasthan Records 46-47 Degrees Celsius Across Cities
Sri Ganganagar's temperature was 5.5 degrees above normal, while several other areas in Rajasthan saw temperatures ranging between 46 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius. Pilani recorded 47 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner at 46.6 degrees Celsius, Churu and Jaisalmer at 46.4 degrees Celsius each, Phalodi at 46.2 degrees Celsius, and Kota at 45.4 degrees Celsius.
Weather Today LIVE: North India Continues to Reel Under Heatwave
Northern India remained under intense heat on Wednesday, with Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar recording the highest temperature in the country at 48.2 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.