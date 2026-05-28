Weather Updates Today LIVE: Weather conditions in Delhi are set to change from today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a drop in temperatures and thunderstorms with rain.

The maximum temperature today is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 29 degrees Celsius. Light to very light rain is expected during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by strong winds and squalls reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

A more significant shift is expected on May 29, when the maximum temperature may fall sharply to around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum to about 26 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with rain are likely, along with winds blowing at 40-50 kmph, and there is also a possibility of lightning and squalls.

Similar conditions are expected to continue on May 30 and 31, with maximum temperatures forecast to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 25-26 degrees Celsius.

Here The Weather Live Updates: