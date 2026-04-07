Delhi Wakes Up To Rain, Weather Office Predicts Thunderstorms

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, bringing relief from the rising temperatures, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert forecasting strong winds, cloudy skies, rain, and isolated thunderstorms over April 7 and 8.

The IMD has also indicated the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms over these two days. Partly cloudy skies are expected to continue on April 9. Thereafter, the weather is likely to clear on April 10 and 11, with temperatures gradually rising and the maximum expected to reach between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

This anticipated change in weather is being attributed to an active western disturbance, which is expected to bring increased wind speeds and a noticeable drop in temperatures across the NCR and adjoining areas. The minimum temperature may decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, leading to slightly cooler conditions, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

Prior to this, weather conditions on Monday, remained normal. In the morning hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 33 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on April 7 is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius. On April 8, temperatures may dip further, with the minimum falling to 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum remaining close to 31 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Tuesday remained in the “moderate” category, with an AQI of 134. According to forecasts, the air quality is expected to stay in the “moderate” category until April 9.

Across Delhi, air quality largely remained in the moderate category earlier on Monday. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 212, Ashok Vihar 118, Bawana 143, Chandni Chowk 110, and RK Puram/CRRI Mathura Road 134. In Ghaziabad, AQI levels stood at 149 in Indirapuram, 167 in Sanjay Nagar, and 158 in Vasundhara.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)