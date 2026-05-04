Overnight Rain, Thunderstorms In Delhi Bring Relief From Heat

Overnight thunderstorms and rain, accompanied by gusty winds, brought temperatures down across Delhi on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping several notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At Safdarjung, the city's base station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, IMD data showed.

Palam recorded a low of 17.9 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while The Ridge logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, down by 7 degrees.

Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 19 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Rain lashed several areas in Delhi between late night and early morning hours. Safdarjung recorded around 5.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while Palam received about 5.7 mm.

Among the other stations, Ayanavar recorded the highest rainfall at 13 mm, followed by Lodi Road and The Ridge at 4 mm each.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's air quality was 'moderate' on Monday morning with an AQI reading of 106, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)