Rain hit Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon, providing much-needed relief to the residents from the scorching heat the national capital region had been facing over the past few days. Some parts of the NCR, including Ghaziabad, were hit by hail along with strong winds.

Delhi's skies turned dark after around 3 pm, and the city and its adjoining cities experienced stormy weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain in Delhi and NCR for today.

Rain, Hail Bring Relief From Heat To Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Ghaziabad https://t.co/bRrdKwiEbz pic.twitter.com/RxKa7fZIDy — NDTV (@ndtv) April 30, 2026

The weather office has forecast very light rain/drizzle accompanied by light thunderstorms at isolated places in North Delhi, Northeast Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari), and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station). Light to moderate rain is also likely in Rajound, Panipat, and Gannaur in Haryana, and Kandhla and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Also read: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Dust Storm, More Showers Expected Today

Delhi's Temperature Forecast

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the national capital's nodal weather centre, on Thursday. Palam recorded a minimum of 24.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 23.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 24.1 degrees Celsius. Per the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal, with a 24-hour drop of 2.1 degrees, while the minimum settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below normal.

Weather Forecast For May

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather told PTI that Delhi's skies will be clear on May 1 and May 2, but rain and thunderstorms are likely after May 3.

"The skies will be clear on May 1 and 2, but May 3 onwards, there is a forecast for thunderstorms and rain till May 5 as another western disturbance is expected to affect Delhi," he said.