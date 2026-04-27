Delhi Sizzles With Temperature Over 40 Degrees. Will It Rain Tomorrow?

Temperatures in the north have crossed unsparing levels. Delhi and other northern states are sizzling at over 40 degrees, with the government issuing an advisory to protect oneself from the heat. And while it remains unbearable, relief might just be on its way, say weather experts tracking the meteorological indicators.

The maximum temperature may reach 44 degrees while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees in Delhi-NCR, the India Meteorological Department has said, warning of strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

Entire northwest and central India are under the grip of heatwave, but the sky-high temperatures are not going to sustain, meteorologist Naresh Kumar tells NDTV.

The forecast is that a western disturbance will impact northwest India soon, due to which the heatwave situation will improve, says the weather expert, breaking down the reasons for the unsparing heat.

"In Delhi-NCR, the temperature has been 40-42 degrees for the past two days. But from tomorrow, we expect thunderstorm activity and light rain in northwest India. After that, the temperature may fall," adds Kumar.

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In central India, heatwave conditions may persist for one more day. The temperatures may remain high today and tomorrow, with relief expected from Wednesday onwards.

A second bout of heatwave is not expected in another five-six days, says the weather expert.

Listing out preventive actions, he said one should go outdoors only if it is necessary. One must cover their head or use an umbrella and take lots of fluids to stay hydrated, he advised.

The government advisory has listed heatstroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat cramps, heat rash, and food poisoning as some of the health issues caused due to heat. There is also a risk of food poisoning, typhoid, chicken pox, and stomach-related diseases.

Read: Delhi Heatwave Alert: Know How Extreme Heat Strains The Heart, Kidneys, And Brain

To protect themselves, health agencies have appealed to people to drink enough water and fluids in hot temperatures, wear light and loose clothes, avoid going out in the sun between 12 pm-4 pm, and not to leave children and pets alone in the car.

One must also avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, and other sugary drinks. "Green vegetables, fruits, and juices should be consumed more so that the amount of water in the body remains better," says Dr M Wali, senior consultant (medicine), at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In Delhi, a new ward to treat heatstroke cases has been opened at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.